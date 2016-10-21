Robert Julian Miranda, “Bob”, age 64, passed away at home on October 12, 2016 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on June 19, 1952 in Calexico, Calif., to parents Rafael and Rosario Miranda, who raised their nine children on a 1,000-acre farm in the Imperial Valley.

Instilled by strong family values and a hard work ethic, Bob worked long hours at Safeway to put himself through college – earning a B.S. from USC Leventhal School of Accounting in 1974. He later graduated from the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard Business School (OPM 27).

His professional life was filled with an abundance of accomplishments. After entering public accounting with KPMG, Bob founded a CPA firm in 1981 which grew to several national and international offices. Bob spoke as an expert witness before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and was an advisor to President George H.W. Bush, whereby he served as a negotiator on the International Board for NAFTA.

Bob later folded his accounting practice into Deloitte, and served as a national director of Deloitte Consulting. Over his career, he provided strategy, accounting and governance solutions to a number of multinationals, including Boeing, Fluor and General Motors. He served on numerous boards of public companies, philanthropic organizations and higher educational institutions. Late in his life, Bob returned to his rural origins by relocating to Fallbrook in 2012. There, he re-established Miranda & Associates with the vision of offering his skills to owners of small and midsize companies.

Bob was passionate about his family and beloved sons Robert Anthony, Stephen Michael, and Alexander Brandon Miranda. He and his sons enjoyed sailing to Catalina, golf, and taking “lobster run” surf trips to Baja.

Bob also enjoyed entertaining friends and colleagues. He was a gentleman of gentlemen. His genuine consideration and kind concern for others was always apparent, and he had a witty sense of humor. His positive outlook and inspirational energy touched many lives. He will be forever missed, but not forgotten, for his tenacious spirit.

A viewing will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., followed by services from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2016 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, located at 13734 Twin Peaks Rd, in Poway.

Immediately following will be a reception at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo, 12280 Greens Street Road, 92128. All family, friends and associates of Bob are welcome to attend. Bob will later be laid to rest at a private ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery in his hometown of Calexico.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family would like to suggest a donation to the American Cancer Society.