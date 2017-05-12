Roger Sotelo Murillo, age 86, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2017, surrounded by his loved ones.

Loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, partner and friend, he is survived by son Victor Murillo and spouse Vickie Murillo, and their son Max Roger Murillo; son Roy Murillo, and daughter Lillian Perez, spouse Rigo Perez, their children Alexa and Michael Perez; sister Celia Rojas and brother-in-law Balto Rojas.

He was a barber for 40 years in Fallbrook and loved every minute of it. Many locals once had their first haircut by Roger at Roger’s Barbershop on Main Street in Fallbrook, Calif.

A public viewing will be held at Eternal Hills Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 17, 2017 and a Funeral Mass will be held on May 18, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at San Luis Rey Mission followed by the burial at Eternal Hills Mortuary and reception for family and friends.

Roger will be missed by many but now has entered the Kingdom of God, “God has you in his arms Dad, but you will forever be in our hearts.”