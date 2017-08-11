Ruth Anne (Frazier) Bevill was born November 4, 1927 in Denver, Colorado, but after the death of her mother, her dad moved the family to Los Angeles.

She met her husband, Marvin (Bill) Bevill, while attending junior college and they enjoyed 73 wonderful years together. The couple moved to Fallbrook in 1988 and Ruth quickly switched from a Dodgers’ fan to a Padres’ fan.

Ruth loved watching the Padres and she attended many games and never missed a televised one. Bill and Ruth were very active members of the Fallbrook United Methodist Church with Ruth singing in the choir every week.

She also volunteered at the Fallbrook Senior Center, serving lunch with enthusiasm until she was not physically able. When she wasn’t watching a Padres game, Ruth was tending her roses, making beautiful stuffed animals and pillows for her family, or reading a book.

Ruth died in her sleep July 28, 2017 at an Escondido rehabilitation center.

She is survived by her loving husband Bill; her daughter Nancy of Temecula, her daughter Linda Fragassi and son Tom Bevill, both of Bella Vista, Arkansas. She also had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The Padres baseball team lost an amazing fan here on earth, but she’s probably still cheering them in heaven.