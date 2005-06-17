Sadie Catherine Gaudenti, 3 days old, went to her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 3, 2005, at Riverside Community Hospital, Riverside, CA. “Sadie will never truly know the amazing impact her short life had on so many,” said her family. “She makes the promise of Heaven a little sweeter.”

Sadie was born on Wednesday, June 1, 2005. Sadie is survived by her parents Jimmy and Alison Gaudenti and sister Hailey of Riverside, CA; maternal grandparents Charles and Paulette Lieber of Fallbrook, CA, and Peter and Karen Beisler of Sarasota, FL; paternal grandparents Dan and Sharon Gaudenti of Fallbrook, CA; aunts and uncles Jessica and Marcelino Arenas of Upland, CA, Kevin and Fairlight Schmidt of Riverside, CA, Travis and Isela Lieger of Santa Clarita, CA, Ed and Ronda Huber of Fallbrook, CA, and Darin and Lori Gaudenti of Fallbrook, CA; cousins Michael and Samantha Arenas, Kolton Schmidt, Jessica and Tyler Huber, and Dillin and Ashley Huber; and great-grandmothers Catherine Tasheiko of Murrieta, CA, and Jean Kreilach of Los Angeles, CA.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, June 7, 2005, at Christ the King Lutheran Church. A memorial fund has been set up for Baby Sadie c/o Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028.