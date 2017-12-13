Stina Harboe Grimm, 62, went to heaven on October 30, 2017 surrounded by family at her Fallbrook home.

Stina was born to Jens and Ellen Harboe in Indio, Calif. Stina and her siblings spent long desert days hiking, climbing, and exploring the mountains of Pinyon Crest. Evenings were often filled with live jazz music and dinner parties hosted by her talented mother and charismatic father.

Stina graduated from Indio High School and went on to attend both UCLA and SDSU, graduating with a degree in child development. She would later receive her teaching credential, teaching at Zion Lutheran School and substituting throughout the community of Fallbrook, Calif.

While at UCLA, Stina met the love of her life, Craig Grimm. Stina and Craig were married for 38 years and raised two children, Kirsten and Erik. Stina was dedicated to raising her children in a household of love, faith, kindness, and joy.

Stina was the consummate host (some might even call her a “domestic goddess”) cooking and entertaining for friends, family, school activities, team dinners, charities, bible studies, and tailgates. Her hospitality was one of the many ways she showed love, making each person feel like the guest of honor.

Stina lived love. She filled the lives of her friends, family, and strangers with her infectious smile, sense of humor, and positivity. She had a servant’s heart, was an excellent listener, and a friend to all who met her.

For a number of years, Stina led a weekly bible study with over 200 women through Community Bible Study (CBS). Her leadership at CBS cultivated wonderful friendships, influenced many, and had a profound impact on her walk with God. Stina’s strong faith was a source of support throughout her two year courageous battle with liposarcoma cancer and gave her a sense of peace that surpassed human understanding. Stina let God’s love and peace shine through her in the most trying of times, bringing others closer to Him.

Stina is survived by her husband Craig, her daughter Kirsten, her son Erik and daughter-in-law Traci, grandchildren Avery and Harli, her mother Ellen, her siblings Peter Harboe, Poul Harboe, and Ria Shaw.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Community Bible Study, Attention: Donations/Stina Grimm, 790 Stout Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.