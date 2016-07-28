Susan Shakespeare Page passed away peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband Dick Page on July 21, 2016. Susie was born in Wolverhampton, England on July 28, 1944 and in 1956 her family relocated to Montreal, Canada, and then to Redondo Beach, Calif., where she graduated from Redondo Beach High School and USC School of Physical Therapy.

While serving as Chief Physical Therapist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, she met her husband Dick, eventually retired and then settled down in Hidden Meadows, Escondido in 1995.

Susie had always been a very active member of her community and her involvements included long time membership in P.E.O. Chapter UH Fallbrook, where she held many offices, including Chapter President and Santa Margarita Reciprocity Board President.

As an accomplished artist she donated many of her watercolors to local philanthropic organizations. Susie’s enduring faith lead to her involvement as a member and Board Member of First Congregational Church of Escondido.

Susie and Dick were avid travelers, both international and domestic, and completed Susie’s goal of visiting all 50 states in the U.S.

To know Susie was to love her. Her love of family was expressed in many gatherings in her home celebrating many special occasions. She is survived by her loving husband Dick of 42 years; brother Will Shakespeare; niece and nephew Kelsey and Spencer Shakespeare. Services for Susie are pending.