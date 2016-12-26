Tahnee Laine Brotherton died December 5, 2016. She was born July 13, 1987 in Anaheim, then moved to Big Bear Lake with her parents, Brent and Christi; her big sister, Tiffany and her older brother, Taylor. The Brotherton family moved to Temecula in 1989, and the family grew by three more siblings – Tanner, Roman and Tatiana.

As a child, Tahnee attended church activities with her family and went to Christian school. While living in Temecula, Tahnee attended school though the 11th grade until the family moved to Fallbrook in 2004, where Tahnee completed her senior year and graduated with the Fallbrook High School class of 2005.

After graduation, Tahnee worked at Amerigas in Temecula and resided there for some time before she returned to Fallbrook to raise her two children – Luke, now 6, and Skylar, now 5. Most recently, Tahnee was a server at the 127 Social House and Trupiano’s in Fallbrook.

Tahnee had an infectious smile and a vibrant love for life and people. She was very friendly and brightened up any room she entered. Tahnee had a fun and quirky personality. She loved to make faces and to make people laugh. Above all, she loved her children beyond measure, and she adored being a mother.

Tahnee is survived by her son, Luke Newhouse; her daughter, Skylar Lloyd; her parents, Brent and Christi Brotherton; her sisters, Tiffany Brotherton (her husband, Jade, and children, Malaki, Kahlia and Mya) and Tatiana Brotherton; her brothers, Taylor Brotherton, Tanner Brotherton, and Roman Brotherton (and his son, Elijah); her paternal grandmother, Luella Brotherton; her maternal grandparents, Illa Lytal and DG Lytal; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Ln., Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ the King Lutheran Preschool at (760) 728-3256 or (760) 728-7908.