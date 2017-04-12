On March 18, the sweet soul of Virginia T. Sanchez entered into the Comfort of His Grace. She will truly be missed by family and friends.

Virginia was born in Hanford, Calif., July 13, 1935 and settled in Fallbrook with husband Henry Hernandez (deceased 1973) in 1953.

Virginia enjoyed her work with the elementary school district food service as a head cook and retired from the school district in 1990. Raising five daughters kept her busy and involved in local youth organizations. She played fast-pitch softball and was a skilled bowler.

Virginia married Daniel Sanchez in 1977. She was a volunteer for the local food pantry and a talented gardener, antique restorer, embroiderer and loving grandmother. She was an enthusiastic supporter of her husband’s membership as a Mason and the Fallbrook Masonic Lodge activities.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Daniel A Sanchez; daughters and sons-in-law, Rachel Strikwerda (Mark), Teresa Ramos, Barbara Shanley (Mike), Sylvia Dixon (Duane), Bridget Witschger (Mark); sons, Alfonso Sanchez (Guadalupe), Daniel Sanchez (Katherine), Eric Sanchez, and Keith Sanchez; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.