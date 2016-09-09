Wayne Charles Olson passed away peacefully at home, August 1, 2016 surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Olson, and a brother, Bruce Olson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to:

Brockington Foundation, 1835 Fort Stockton Drive, San Diego, CA 92103, johnbrockingtonfoundation.org , (619) 299-4426, or The American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org , (866) 300-2900.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 18, at The Red Eye Saloon.