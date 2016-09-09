Wayne Charles Olson

By on No Comment

Wayne Charles Olson passed away peacefully at home, August 1, 2016 surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Olson, and a brother, Bruce Olson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to:

Brockington Foundation, 1835 Fort Stockton Drive, San Diego, CA 92103, johnbrockingtonfoundation.org, (619) 299-4426, or The American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org, (866) 300-2900.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 18, at The Red Eye Saloon.

Wayne Charles Olson added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.