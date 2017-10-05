Long-time Fallbrook resident and beloved former Boy Scout high adventure Scout master William Garrigues went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2017. A man of strength, character, and love, Mr. Garrigues is a man to celebrate and remember!

Born in Akron, Ohio May 30, 1941, and relocated to Manhattan Beach, CA as a young child, Bill met his future wife, Beverly, while they were attending El Camino College. They married on August 25, 1963 and raised two children, Trisha and Jonathan, in Bonsall, CA. Bill and Bev recently celebrated their 54th Wedding Anniversary.

Bill graduated with a B.S. in Operations Research & Statistics from Long Beach State College (which would later become California State University, Long Beach.). After starting his own aerospace business, which was later sold, Mr. Garrigues followed in his father’s footsteps and went on to work at Hughes Aircraft Company in Carlsbad, where he worked for over 25 years as a Senior Scientist in charge of product development. His primary focus was the development of machines which bonded gold wire, an integral part of the development of current day computer mother boards. In his lifetime, he saw computers go from giant machines programmed by punch cards and taking up entire rooms, to the age of cellular phones, where you can carry a powerful computer in the palm of your hand.

Fondly referred to as Mr. G by his scouts, Mr. Garrigues was the beloved scoutmaster of Fallbrook Boy Scout troop # 7, a high adventure troop, for many years, leading several annual hiking trips in the High Sierras and canoe trips down the Colorado River. Priding himself on his ability to prepare his boy scouts for any possible challenge, he was best known for inviting the local firefighters to stop by and douse the boy scouts’ tents and wet weather gear with their fire hoses to test how well the boys had waterproofed them, prior to setting out into the wilderness.

A life-long car enthusiast, Bill enjoyed attending road rallies in his Sunbeam Tiger during his retirement years. He also enjoyed tending his oak tree forest in Murrieta, and spending time with his two grandchildren, P.J. and Sarah. Mr. Garrigues was also an active member at St. John’s Episcopal Church and later, Christ Church, in Fallbrook.

Mr. Garrigues had been a resident of Silvergate retirement community in Fallbrook for several years, and then was moved to Fallbrook Skilled Nursing facility, where he was a resident for several more years. He suffered from vascular dementia and a weakened heart, but fought a valiant fight, retaining his sense of humor and easygoing manner. He passed away peacefully, in the care of hospice, and surrounded by friends and family.

An only child, Mr. Garrigues is survived by his wife, Beverly Garrigues, his two children, Jonathan Garrigues (and daughter-in-law Alexis Garrigues), Trisha (Garrigues) Frazier, (and son-in-law John Frazier), and his two grandchildren, P.J. and Sarah Frazier. The family will be holding a memorial service to celebrate his life on Saturday, October 14 at Christ Church in Fallbrook. (2000 Reche Rd., Fallbrook, 760-728-2007)