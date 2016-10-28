We mourn the passing of Winifred Mattes, resident of Fallbrook for 46 years. She died at home in September at the age of 89. There will be a memorial service for her at SonRise Christian Fellowship Church in Fallbrook on November 5, at 2 p.m.

Winnie loved sacred music and sang in church choirs throughout her life. Marrying George Mattes, she became an Air Force wife who traveled the world and joined church choirs wherever they were stationed. After they retired and settled in Fallbrook, Winnie joined the Fallbrook Presbyterian Church (now SonRise). She also played bells and played tenor recorder with the Ancient Airs Consort.

Winnie was highly creative and generous with her talents. She sewed exquisite cloth dolls and called her business, “Winnie’s Little Children.” Each doll was a labor of love lavished with handmade detail. She loved to bring delight to children with her dolls. Even grownups have enjoyed her dolls and collected them.

A champion for services for the disabled, Winnie volunteered with the North County Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. She started a bell choir for clients with mental illnesses, called the “Jubilee Ringers.” The Jubilee Ringers performed at churches and North County events for many years.

Winnie is survived by her son Glenn, her daughter Katherine, and her son-in-law Dan.