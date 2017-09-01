Hazel Louise Metcalf Jones passed away at the Palomar Medical Center on Saturday morning, August 12, at the age of 95. She is survived by her daughters, Alison Jones Sherrill, Sarah Kimberly Jones Peterson, and Valerie Jones Risenmay, their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren.

Hazel was born on September 2, 1921, to Leo Claire Metcalf and Emmie Estelle Barwick Metcalf in Orlando, Florida, where she grew up with her brother, Howard.

Hazel was active in her high school and church choirs growing up. During her high school years, she and a friend expanded their musical horizons by singing hymns for the local radio station’s religious broadcast on Sunday.

After graduation, she continued singing and took a job as a switchboard operator for the telephone company. She was on the switchboard when Pearl Harbor was attacked, connecting a steady stream of emotional G.I.’s with their parents to tell them they would not be coming home for Christmas – a story she related often with tears of her own.

She soon met Winfred E. (Joe) Jones, fell in love, and married. They spent the first couple of decades with Joe serving in the military, so they traveled to and lived in many locations before retiring to North Carolina with their family in 1960. During that time, they joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and spent years volunteering their time serving in the church, the church’s temples, and the community. Later, they would move back to Orlando to take care of her parents.

Finally, in November of 2009, they decided to move closer to family, and came to Fallbrook. Joe passed away in January of 2010, and Hazel continued to make her home here.

Hazel will be missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves a wonderful legacy of faith, service, and family. She will be missed.