A few good bills

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

AD-75 (R)

There are good bills amidst the hundreds of bills awaiting the Governor’s signature.

Helping local school districts save for special projects or financial emergencies was impacted by a cap that was placed on school reserves in 2014. This year, I supported SB 751, by Senators J Hill, (D – San Mateo), and Steve Glazer (D – Orinda), simplifying restrictions and exempting many districts from the cap.

I joined Assemblymember Susan Eggman (D – Stockton) as co-author of AB 1219 to support food deliveries to the needy by clarifying food donor laws to assure restaurants, grocers and individuals that they can donate food in good faith without fear of being sued.

Streamlining California’s business licensing practices is a must, and I was pleased to support SB 182, introduced by Senator Steven Bradford (D – Gardena). The bill simplifies licensing requirements for Lyft, Uber and other drivers who will now be allowed to obtain a single license from the jurisdiction in which they live. This eliminates any requirement to obtain additional licenses to drive passengers across boundary lines into other jurisdictions.

I also supported AB 360 to assist our veterans. The bill, introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D – Torrance), requires the State Bar Association to coordinate pro-bono civil legal assistance for veterans and their families who cannot afford legal services.

My bills, including AB 4 to prevent voter fraud by requiring a voter to be notified if records are altered online, and AB 1386, raising awareness of the importance of speaking to a genetic counselor for newly diagnosed breast or ovarian cancer patients to help focus treatment options, are also positive bills.

The Legislature reconvenes on Jan. 3, 2018 and I’m looking forward to another busy, productive year serving you in Sacramento.