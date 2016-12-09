A ‘Thank You’ to the community

Do you realize how lucky we are to live in such a giving community? We do at the Foundation for Senior Care and want to say a big thank you to the generosity of the Fallbrook community and all the many ways you support our local nonprofits.

We are so grateful to all those who sponsored, attended and donated items for our fall fundraiser, A Night in Oz (formerly Dinner with the Docs). It was a great success, our best fundraiser yet, allowing us to direct over $20,000 toward the purchase of a much needed new, side entry wheelchair van.

This van will transport disabled adults and seniors to doctor appointments, grocery stores, banks, and community resources. Between our Care Van and Expanded Rides program, we provided over 6,100 rides this year. As you can see this service is in high demand and as we receive no federal or state funding many of our clients would be left stranded without this community support.

So, when you stop by our campus or drive by us on Mission, take a look at our Thank You Banner with the logos of all the wonderful organizations who have supported us this past year. We think it’s pretty impressive and a true tribute to the generosity of our community.

Rachel Mason