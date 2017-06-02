Anxiety meds lead to broken hearts

I recently lost my granddaughter Alexis and have enclosed the following words from her father:

“My friends…I don’t know any other way to say this but to just say it. My beautiful, bright young daughter has passed away.

For a few years now, Alexis has battled with chemical depression.

Basically, a depression not based on events, environment or upbringing, but one based solely off genetics and a chemical imbalance that seemed to begin around puberty.

At first it looked to be just normal teenage doldrums and angst. But she started to become more introverted, sullen and closed off.

We finally took her to get counseling and we ran many tests and went to numerous sessions before finally ruling out any outside stimulus like abuse or bullying as a possible culprit.

We started meds and after trying a couple different types, we found one that worked and found what appeared to be the right dosage.

The depression seemed in check, but she still had deep anxiety from time to time so the doctor prescribed something in low dose to help about a month ago.

After a few days, I saw her emotions were out of whack again. One night in particular where she couldn’t stop crying even though nothing was wrong. I told her to stop taking the new anxiety pills immediately.

She seemed fine for about a week and had her dance showcase this last week. I believe she took the anxiety meds again to get through the showcase and it again put her over the edge where she couldn’t control the storm in her mind.

I left for a business trip on Sunday and was called by my wife on Monday to tell me to rush home, our daughter was dead.

Alexis took the rest of those anxiety meds and went to sleep.

My lovely daughter who carries my heart is gone.

I know you’ll all want to reach out but I simply cannot talk right now. I’m so completely devastated.

I hurt like my entire being has been split down the middle, but I must be strong for my family.

I would like to say I’ll be OK so that I could put your minds at ease, but I’ll never be OK again. I will simply just be.

Alexis Madeline Doss, my little prettier long-haired version of me is gone. I’ll miss every thing about you, especially your humor and our talks. I’ll pray to you for the rest of my life sweetheart. As you always used to say, “Daddy loves and he fixes”. I will always love you and I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix this.”

Support has come from the community of Murrieta in support of the family and I want to especially thank the Fallbrook Angel Society.

You see Alexis volunteered there many times with me and a lot of the “angels” knew her. When they heard of my tragedy they surrounded me with love and support and prayers.

These beautiful women suffered with me. Judy and Rita were especially helpful to me when I needed anything.

I just want to thank them publicly for loving me and let the community of Fallbrook know that the Angel Society Thrift Store is more than just a store. The volunteers in the store have beautiful hearts and loved me when I needed it.

I will miss you my beautiful granddaughter,

Cheryle Clinite