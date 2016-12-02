Bonsall School District citizens form committee to work with local school district.

On Nov. 21, a group of concerned Bonsall and Fallbrook residents announced a newly formed citizens’ committee named “Citizens for Accountability in Taxation and Education” (CATE). This committee will represent concerned BUSD taxpayers by offering to help solve property site issues for new school construction and other areas of financial expenditures, including building cost containment, construction bid procedures, realistic student growth estimates and more.

CATE member Jan Patterson, a retired teacher of 30 years, commented, “With the defeat of both measures B and DD, the BUSD needs to realistically re-evaluate their needs and wants. Instead of constructing unnecessarily expensive buildings, we think more emphasis and resources should be placed on quality teaching. Buildings don’t teach students, teachers teach students.” Patterson added that, “We understand that comfortable and safe classrooms are necessary and desirable, and we want to help the district find a suitable location for a high school campus that fits in with the surrounding environment, is central to student population, and is correctly sized for realistic district growth.”

With that in mind, CATE will strive to communicate the concerns of many dissatisfied Bonsall taxpayers, which led to the defeat of bond measure DD. This committee’s goal is to work together with the BUSD to address the needs of both the district and the residents who financially support it. Only then can the BUSD enjoy a harmonious and supportive relationship with the community, which will benefit all district students.

Jim Ryan