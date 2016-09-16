Books needed

The Fallbrook High School Library is again asking the public for book donations to support our annual BookSwap, which will be held in October. Especially popular are books geared toward high school, middle school and elementary level students. Magazines, puzzles and games are also welcome.

The BookSwap is an event that gets reading materials into the hands and homes of our students, some of whom don’t have access to them on a daily basis.

Books can be donated at the security table in the front of the school during school hours. Please direct any questions to me at [email protected] or (760) 723-6300 x 2229.

Thank you, Fallbrook, for supporting literacy and our students!”

Judy Egan

Library Technician

Fallbrook High School