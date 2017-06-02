BUSD asks for community input in superintendent search

BONSALL – The Governing Board of Trustees of the Bonsall Unified School District (BUSD) is in the process of gathering information as they prepare for the selection of a new superintendent. Dr. Justin Cunningham will be retiring at the end of July after serving the District since 2008.

The board is eager to hear from BUSD parents and the Bonsall schools community about which personal and professional qualities are important to them in a superintendent, as well as the strengths of the district and any challenges the incoming superintendent may face.

A community stakeholder forum will be held Tuesday, June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bonsall Community Center and is open to all interested parties.

An online survey is also available to the public on the BUSD website through June 12. For more information, visit: www.bonsallusd.com .

Bonsall Unified School District is a leader in academic excellence and support for all students to be highly competitive in their chosen career path and college.