Californian’s energy costs are excessive

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has sole authority to set the rates Californians pay utility companies for electricity. Those utilities are operated as for-profit corporations. CPUC is responsible for attempting to strike a balance between the corporate goal of maximizing return on stockholder investment and the customer desire for lowest cost.

Well, the votes are in and the corporations are winning by a large margin. California has one of the highest electricity rates in the nation, at 17.74 cents per kilowatt hour. That’s 39 percent higher than the national average of 12.80 cents. And it’s not just a western state thing.

The rate for Oregon, our neighbor to the north, is only 10.80 cents. To the east, Nevada’s rate is 12.09 cents, Arizona’s 12.94. And natural gas isn’t much better. California’s rate is 23 percent higher than the national average. (See US Energy Information Administration Monthly Energy Review, July 2016.)

How’s that working out for Sempra Energy, SDG&E’s parent? Very well, indeed. Not only does it pay a dividend each year, but since 2004 it has increased that dividend each year for a total increase of 160 percent. The stockholders didn’t even have to break a sweat.

Accordingly, I propose that we divorce ourselves from SDG&E, based on our irreconcilable differences, with SDG&E being granted custody of its love child, the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, and we being granted half of the assets.

John H. Terrell