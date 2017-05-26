Celebrate Fallbrook Football’s upcoming season on May 26

The Fallbrook Football Boosters would like to invite the community out to celebrate the beginning of our upcoming season on May 26 at 5 p.m. at the Fallbrook High School Football Stadium.
The event is free to everyone and will feature inter-team scrimmages with our JV and Varsity Squad. We are looking forward to an exciting season with our new coach and would love to see our community join us and show our Warrior pride!
Patrick McDonald
Fallbrook Football Boosters
Too bad the other opinions weren’t published on your website. Referring to the one about impeaching President Trump. Being a military town which supports not only our Commander in Chief and all those serving in the military, I find his opinion reprehensible
Kris – the Fallbrook/Bonsall Village News focuses on local news rather than national and international news, so while we respect the opinions of everybody we have to prioritize based on providing local information ignored by the national and even regional metropolitan media.