Celebrate Fallbrook Football’s upcoming season on May 26

The Fallbrook Football Boosters would like to invite the community out to celebrate the beginning of our upcoming season on May 26 at 5 p.m. at the Fallbrook High School Football Stadium.

The event is free to everyone and will feature inter-team scrimmages with our JV and Varsity Squad. We are looking forward to an exciting season with our new coach and would love to see our community join us and show our Warrior pride!

Patrick McDonald

Fallbrook Football Boosters