Clowns to the left of me – jokers to the right

I’m not really astounded at the circus surrounding the election. After all, big bucks are at stake.

They’re all trying to pull the plum out of the pie, handing the harried taxpayer the invoice for their special interest. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want

to fund any more projects where the proponents don’t want to be forthcoming with the details of their plans, especially what it’s going to cost us. All of these bond propositions, that encumber your home for, in many cases, forty years or more, don’t mention the interest on those bonds that must be covered by the taxpayers. You can be sure, that the banking house of Goldman Sachs will reap rewards that will double the tax obligation. Say NO to all the duplicitous tax increases and Props like B. Hold their feet to the fire and promote transparency…