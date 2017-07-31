Where is compassion for the mentally ill?

I have been reading about the concern that residents have regarding Fallbrook Hospital being converted into a mental health care hospital.

It seems that those opposed are trying to frighten others into thinking that this plan will result in more criminal activity because the patients that would be treated there would be dangerous.

Mental health care facilities provide professional treatment with professional staff. They also monitor their clients around the clock and provide security for their clients. So how is this dangerous?

I couldn’t help but notice in reading the sheriff’s log this week that there were three 5150 referrals for mental health hospitalization and 72 hour hold for psychiatric evaluation.

I notice there is usually at least one 5150 notation and more often than not, multiple 5150 notations in the sheriffs log each week. Typically, not always, a 5150 is a person trying to harm themselves. These are members of our community who are being taken to other communities for treatment.

I believe converting Fallbrook Hospital into a mental health care treatment facility will help our mentally impaired community members to receive the treatment they desperately need while being near their family and friends.

This will also bring jobs to our community so that our young people don’t have to leave Fallbrook to find skilled jobs. Most importantly, it will provide treatment for the mentally impaired when treatment is in short supply.

Perhaps our community could show some compassion for the mentally ill and help them find the treatment they so desperately need in order for them to heal and become contributing members of society.

Brenda Carden