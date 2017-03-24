Congressman’s town hall meet was disappointing

I was excited to attend Congressman Duncan Hunter’s recent Town Hall. I was under the impression that a Town Hall was a chance for my Congressman to hear my concerns and try to understand the point of view of his constituents.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. I was disappointed to find that the attitude of Mr. Hunter was not one of a representative trying to understand other view points, or to build connections between differing sides of the political spectrum, but one that only fanned the flames of discord.

One of my main concerns was the issue of Mr. Hunter’s ethics violations. When asked about his misuse of campaign funds for personal expenses, including a trip to Italy, jewelry, and air travel for his pet rabbit, he claimed that it was all just a mistake and since he has paid back $62,000, that “I’ve fixed it. End of story.”

I don’t think the average American could misuse over $60,000 as part of their job and then just pay it back and say “end of story.” How do we know there weren’t other funds that were misused?

The Office of Congressional Ethics needs to complete the active investigation they have into this issue so that we can know the truth.

As Mr. Hunter said himself at the Town Hall “whether or not you voted for me, I’m still representing you.” We deserve to have a Congressman who represents our values and the values of truth and justice.

Susan J. Liebes