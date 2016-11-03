Convenient drop-off locations for mail ballot voters

Tracy DeFore

Mail ballot voters have options when it comes to turning in their ballots for the Nov. 8 Presidential General Election. They can send in their ballot by mail, drop it off with the Registrar of Voters Office in Kearny Mesa or drop it off at any one of 24 additional sites throughout the county before Election Day.

The local drop-off sites will be open during each location’s regular business hours from Monday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 7.

The local drop-off site for Fallbrook is Fallbrook Library at 124 S Mission Road. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The high number of contests means San Diego County voters will be getting a two-card ballot for the Nov. 8 election with races listed on the front and back. The quicker ballots are returned to the Registrar’s Office, the quicker they can be prepared for counting on Election night, saving time and taxpayer dollars.

These drop-off locations are not early voting locations, but for mail ballots only. Each mail ballot packet contains an insert with additional information about the drop-off sites. Registrar of Voters staff members will accept the mail ballots at the drop-off locations and follow specific protocols to maintain security. Registrar employees will also give out “I Voted” stickers.