Dangerous Duncan Hunter

As tensions escalate between North Korean and the United States, now is the time for cooler heads to prevail. Now more than ever we need members of congress to use our system of checks and balances to stop this dangerous game of chicken between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

Yet, Duncan Hunter, our Congressman, the man our community voted to represent us, is calling for a pre-emptive strike against North Korea. Quoting from his appearance on KUSI television on Thursday, Sept. 21, Hunter further stated, “You can call it declaring war, call it whatever you want.”

Well how about we call it just what it is? Absolute insanity. But don’t take my word for it. Defense Secretary James Mattis says a war with North Korea would be “catastrophic” and “Seoul would be thoroughly shelled.” Even Trump’s buddy Steve Bannon, declared, “Unless somebody solves the equation where 10 million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes…there is no military solution here.”

We elect our officials to think and act responsibly and rationally. Clearly Duncan Hunter has failed that test on both fronts. This man, these deranged ideas, are dangerous. We, as a humane people, as a responsible community, have the moral obligation to vote him out of office. We are better than this. Let’s show the world it is so.

Mary Bosch