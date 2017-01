David Holguin, a resident of Fallbrook, was born April 27, 1944 in El Paso, Texas. David peacefully left his body on the evening of December 8, 2016.

David loved the city of Fallbrook and all the people he met there.

A memorial service will be held on January 22, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Scientology of San Diego, located at 1330 Fourth Ave., San Diego. The family welcomes all of David’s many friends.