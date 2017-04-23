Dear Mr. President

You say you were so moved by the images of children suffering from the recent chemical weapons attack that you were compelled to take action.

So I must ask you Mr. President,

Were you moved by the images of the body of a young child washed up on the shore of a Turkish beach? Did you see that these are desperate Syrian refugees struggling to flee their war torn country? Are you not so moved that you will reverse your policies that seek to ban little children from sanctuary in our country?

Were you moved by the images of an undocumented mother torn away from her American- born children? Did you see the fear in the hearts of millions of immigrants who have lived here peacefully for decades? Are you not so moved that you will revoke your executive order that significantly hardens our immigration policy?

Were you moved by the images of cancer victims speaking out in fear of losing the very healthcare that keeps them alive? Did you see the number of people who would lose healthcare if the Affordable Health Care Act were repealed? Are you not so moved that you will change direction and work to improve, rather than repeal, the ACA?

I ask you these questions Mr. President because we all know you aspire to be the “greatest” president. You say you want to put America first. Well, Sir, in a civilized world, greatness comes only when you put humanity first.

Mary Bosch