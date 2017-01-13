Dogs run lose on Fallbrook Golf Course

Since the closing of the Fallbrook Golf Course, people have decided to let their dogs off the leash and the neighbors are complaining. The property is still private and many people are parking on Palo Vista to access the course which is not respecting that it is a private road and not designed nor permitted to have cars park along its shoulder.

Loose dogs fighting and chasing people with dogs on leashes is also happening. One child was jumped upon by a “friendly” dog and knocked down but not hurt. Mr. Work is doing a great thing for the community but dog owners should understand that is why there is a dog park.

Residents of Palo Vista and Valerie are meeting to address the trespassing issue. Also, dog walkers are making little effort to pick up after their dogs.

Mike Mahoney