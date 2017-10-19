Donald Parke McLean, Sr., a Fallbrook resident since 1930, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2017.

Honorable service in the US Navy, Camp Pendleton Deputy Fire Chief, Fallbrook Pioneer of the Year 2011, Grand Cross of Color for outstanding service to the Rainbow Girls, and the wonderful family he raised with wife Marion Pearson McLean are among his many great achievements.

The family invites you to read his full obituary and view Celebration of Life service details (Friday, October 20, 4 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Fallbrook) on Berry Bell and Hall