Fallbrook residents seek views of Congressman Hunter

FALLBROOK – A group of Fallbrook residents in U.S. House District 50 met on Jan. 31 with Rick Terrazas, District Chief of Staff for Congressman Duncan Hunter (CA-50), at Congressman Hunter’s Temecula office, to ask for a face-to-face meeting with the Congressman to sound out his stance on several high-profile national issues.

These include the proposed wall at the Mexican-U.S. border, the proposed Republican replacement of the Affordable Care Act, and the President’s recent order curtailing immigration from certain Muslim-majority countries.

National media currently report Hunter as having expressed no opinion yet on the President’s immigration order.

The majority of Fallbrook lies within Congressman Hunter’s Congressional District. The balance is in U.S. House District 49, represented by Republican Congressman Darrell Issa.

According to Terrazas, Congressman Hunter makes frequent visits back to his district for constituent contact, including periodically scheduled “town hall” meetings and one-on-one office contacts as well. Mr. Terrazas assured the residents that the Congressman would make himself available locally for the informal meeting requested.