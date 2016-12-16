Farm Bureau supports federal water legislation

FALLBROOK − Urging Congress to allow California to take full advantage of coming winter storms, the California Farm Bureau Federation said it supports the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act.

“As California faces a potential sixth consecutive drought year, it’s critical for Congress to do what it can to assure we can capture as much water as possible from winter storms, while maintaining protections for the environment,” CFBF President Paul Wenger said. “The WIIN bill offers a balanced solution to help pay for long-overdue water supply, conservation and recycling projects.”

The legislation includes bipartisan language aimed at addressing California water shortages, as well as investment in ports, channels and other water infrastructure, and changes to improve drinking-water safety.

“Senator Feinstein, Representative McCarthy and other California members of Congress have worked hard, in good faith, to produce legislation that will benefit our entire state,” Wenger said. “We’ve watched too often as water from winter storms has flowed uncaptured out to sea. We have to become more sophisticated at operating our water system to store as much water as we can while meeting environmental and other needs. This bill moves us in that direction and deserves congressional support.”

The California Farm Bureau Federation works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of more than 48,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of more than 6.2 million Farm Bureau members.