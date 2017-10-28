FPUD’s rate hike is outlandish

I am writing in opposition to the outlandish proposed rate hike by Fallbrook Public Utility District. I own 1.27 acres off Camino De Nog.

In order to conserve water, I have replaced all of my turf with 6000 sf of artificial turf and put my remaining trees and shrubs on drip systems. We use commercial car washes, and purchase drought tolerant shrubs and ground cover. I feel as if I have done my part to conserve water, yet my current monthly bill seems to be as high as the former bi-monthly bill a few years ago.

My reward for all of this conservation is that the water rates are going to increase as much as 46 percent in the next five years? This is unacceptable. If FPUD is in need of infrastructure improvements, I find it hard to believe that they have not been budgeting for their replacement since they were installed, as any well-managed public utility would do. Suddenly slapping on a rate hike to cover these costs demonstrates a lack of financial planning.

I demand a third-party audit of the district’s rate history and spending habits, comparing rates and fees with other districts, and also propose a board resolution limiting any annual rate hike to be tied to the Consumer Price Index. We all need to live within our means.

Perhaps some of the improvements can be postponed or funded some other way. I know that some water districts can get the reputation of being cash cows for improvement projects. As a business owner, I would not dream of increasing my rates by 7 to 8 percent per year, or I would certainly be out of business. Does the monopoly they have on our water supply allow price gouging?

After 23 years in our home, we have made many energy saving improvements in order to afford to remain in Fallbrook during our retirement. It seems like our water bill is one that might send us packing. I hope not!

I encourage all residents within the FPUD district to write a letter to the address below, and attend the hearing on Nov. 15 to protest this proposed increase. Be sure to include your address or APN on the correspondence, and Opposition to the Rate Hike on the outside of the envelope.

Fallbrook Public Utility District

990 E. Mission Rd.

Fallbrook, CA 92028

Joanne Rodriguez