As a newcomer to Fallbrook, I’ve been exploring its delights, and I’m embarrassed to say I hadn’t gotten around to visiting the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society Museum until recently.

What a mistake! The collection is fabulous, and the folks there are friendly and knowledgeable. We took our granddaughter and she was fascinated.

I urge everybody to go and enjoy this gem (literally) of Fallbrook!

Dennis Meredith