Green Canyon signal delays or death?

Much debate has taken place on the pro’s/con’s of a traffic signal at Green Canyon Road and South Mission Road. Some say, “What? Yet another signal (delay) in an already overwhelmed traffic corridor.” Others say, “I play Russian roulette every time I try to turn onto South Mission.”

A recent fatal traffic accident there demonstrates something needs to be improved. Those on the “no signal” side of the argument should keep in mind that two South Mission vehicles were involved in the accident. Fortunately, they were only injured. Next time it may be you and it may be more tragic.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors must make the actual decision to approve a future signal at the intersection and will likely consider the Traffic Advisory Committee’s recommendation (that the intersection be placed on the county’s Traffic Signal Priority List) at the supervisors’ Jan. 11 meeting.

The Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the County Administration Center, located at 1600 Pacific Coast Highway on the western end of Downtown San Diego.

Mike McReynolds