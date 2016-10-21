Haunted House open for Halloween

I will open my haunted house to the public on Oct. 28, 30 and 31 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. On the 28th, it will be scare free for the younger kids but for the 30th and 31st all scares are on!

There is no admission fee but I will collect canned food for the Fallbrook Food Pantry all three days, or you have the choice of making a cash donation to the Fallbrook Skate Park on the 30th and 31st, or making a donation to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary on the 28th and 30th.

My house is at 451 S. Stage Coach Lane. You can find me on the Real Friends of Fallbrook the Facebook page to see pictures of what I’ve created to scare the town of Fallbrook!

Jeff Woodrey