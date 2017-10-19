Heads up FPUD customers

Fellow Fallbrook Public Utility District customers, hopefully you have read the eight page FPUD rate proposal letter by now.

Their letter indicates that by the beginning of 2022 our water bills will be at least 50 percent higher than current rates.

At the end of the eighth page of their letter, it is stated that unless a majority of all rate payers submit a written letter of protest “the Board of Directors will be authorized to impose the rate increases.” This implies that the public hearing scheduled for Nov. 15, 2017 will be a total waste of time regardless of how many people come to speak out against these excessive rate increases, unless over half of all rate payers submit written protests prior to the meeting.

I urge everyone to submit a written letter to FPUD to protest these

increases.

David Promack