Healthcare is costly, never free

Assemblymember Marie Waldron
AD-75 (R)
$400 billion dollars is the projected cost of a new government run healthcare plan proposed in Sacramento. That is twice the state’s budget! Costing around $22,000 for every employed person in California – that’s a massive new tax to pay for “free” healthcare for all!
Senate Bill 562, by Senator Ricardo Lara (D – Bell Gardens), sets up a single payer plan for everyone living in California, including undocumented immigrants. It bans private health plans and creates a two-tier system: private, fee-for-service care for the wealthy and politically connected, and a taxpayer funded government plan for everyone else.
Interestingly, the bill fails to identify a funding source but hints at a massive payroll tax deduction on working people. Since not everyone works, the cost per working person will actually be more! Since it applies to illegal immigrants – California would become a worldwide magnet for “free” health care!
Replacing health insurance and premiums, you pay higher taxes — upwards of a 15 percent payroll tax on workers! A nine-member panel would control all healthcare decisions in the state – creating a new government bureaucracy.
Despite all this, SB 562 passed the Senate floor this week and is headed to the Assembly, where I will see it in Assembly Health committee.
Competition is the best way to keep costs low – not one giant government program!
Join me in fighting SB 562. Send your comments to: [email protected]
I am a frontline healthcare worker in one of our local Emergency Departments. I’d love for you to see firsthand how we have become the last safety net for the uninsured. Regardless of immigration status. Studies show that prevention is always better than treatment.
And when it comes to paying a little more to give the entire community access to preventive care, we all win. How would Fallbrook be affected if untreated Tuberculosis was to come raging through our schools and businesses?
If we continue to simply manage our community members in the ER when they come in with severe, acute on chronic exacerbations, it tends to lead to much more expensive stays and serious medical interventions. Surgeries, intubation, dialysis, transfers into the ICU…
Ever seen an ICU bill for a weekend stay?
Universal healthcare is the way to go. The entire rest of the developed world understands this. Not us though. We insist on making healthcare profitable.
The sick, all the sick in our communities deserve to be treated. We all win with this approach. Your opinion is uninformed.
How about you drop your families insurance for a year as a way to really feel what many of your constituents endure?
Lastly, can you please make up your mind Marie?
Are they “undocumented immigrants” or are they “illegal immigrants?”
Choose your words carefully, and be consistent.
Shame.