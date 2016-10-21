Helping Senior Citizens

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

AD-75 (R)

This session I authored a bill to establish a San Diego pilot program funded through the Victim’s Crime Fund to provide assistance to elder and dependent victims of financial crimes. My bill was supported by the California Commission on Aging and the California Elder Justice Coalition. It can be scary and lonely to try to navigate government agencies alone without an advocate or assistance. My office can also help to liaison on issues affecting seniors.

The California Commission on Aging serves as one of the principal advocates for older individuals in California, and assists with legislation and regulations involving programs and services for the elderly. They have recently been looking at the issue of older women in poverty through the lenses of retirement options, elder justice, food insecurity and health access. Issues affecting seniors are varied and they are often left to suffer in silence or be taken advantage of. For more information on the California Commission on Aging, visit their website at: http://www.ccoa.ca.gov/ or email at: [email protected] . Telephone: (916) 419-7591; Fax: (916) 419-7596.

I was also honored to have the support of the California Elder Justice Coalition (CEJC), which supports efforts to improve California’s response to elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. In fact CEJC is the only statewide multidisciplinary membership network devoted to elder justice. The Coalition may be reached at http://www.elderjusticecal.org or email at: [email protected]

We must do all we can to meet the needs of this growing segment of our population. Next session, improving the lives of senior citizens will remain one of my top priorities.