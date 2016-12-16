Horn announces Chief of Staff changes

My District 5 staff is a close-knit team and it is never easy to say goodbye. So, it is with mixed emotion I am announcing the departure of my Chief of Staff, Dustin Steiner. Dustin has been my right-hand man, my trusted advisor and my friend for the past nine years.

Dustin started as my Land Use Advisor in 2007 and transitioned to Deputy Chief of Staff in 2010 and then Chief of Staff in 2012. Dustin has been by my side through two intense elections, a General Plan update and significant changes on the Board floor. He has proven to be an excellent leader with invaluable political insight.

Dustin has accepted the Chief of Staff position for Supervisor Elect, Kristin Gaspar. This is an exciting opportunity for Dustin, and I am happy for him. I know he will be successful and will ensure the highest level of professionalism and comradery among the Board Offices.

I am also very pleased to announce I have named Darren Gretler as my new Chief of Staff. Darren has been with the county for 17 years, most recently as the Assistant Director of Planning and Development Services. Darren also spent nearly six years as a policy advisor for a supervisor. Darren has extensive knowledge in land use issues and a proven track record for strong leadership and strategic planning. Darren will be an excellent addition to my staff.

Please join me in welcoming Darren and congratulating Dustin in their new positions.

San Diego County Supervisor Bill Horn