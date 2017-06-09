Hospital sale should be stopped

When I purchased my house in Fallbrook, its relative location to the Fallbrook hospital was a selling point. The idea that my house is now close to a “secure” mental health facility, that will house patients from multiple counties, probably isn’t.

The idea that the board rammed this through without a vote is also disconcerting. Whether this sale amounts to 50% of the healthcare assets or not, this should not have happened without the community’s input and authorization. I doubt that the community’s input would have been positive.

This sale should be stopped until we have a say, yes or no!

 

Len Tevebaugh

One Response to "Hospital sale should be stopped"

  1. BornNRaised   June 9, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    I am sure that if given the opportunity, Loma Linda or Palomar or some other hospital system would gladly have paid only 4 mil for this?

