Hunter should put mouth into deep freeze

Duncan Hunter, the militaristic gasbag who represents Fallbrook’s 50th Congressional District, called for a “pre-emptive strike” on North Korea in a TV interview last week. If a guy punches you in a bar, it’s not a pre-emptive strike – it’s an attack, so Hunter is proposing that we start a war.

This is the same Hunter who said in 2015 that if the U.S. is going to attack Iran, our country should use tactical nuclear weapons.

Even the San Diego Union-Tribune, hardly a hotbed of wimpy liberals, called Hunter’s recent comment “the worst thing he’s publicly said as a politician” and “absolutely crazy.”

Hunter should put his mouth into deep freeze, and go back to doing what he does best – illegally using his campaign funds for personal expenses.

Barry Meadow