The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Back in 1992 former Congressman Duncan Hunter was found to have had 399 overdrafts on his congressional house bank account.

Now the former congressmen’s son sitting Congressman Duncan Hunter Jr. is under criminal investigation by the justice department for using over $60,000 of campaign funds for personal expenses such as groceries, hotels, flights, jewelry, school uniforms and tuition.

Congressman Hunter has paid back the money saying any mistakes were inadvertent and unintentional. Give me a break, when he got caught with his hand in a very large cookie jar he paid the money back. Mr. Hunter should resign immediately. We deserve better representation.

Jack Acomb