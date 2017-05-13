Hunter showing fiscal irresponsibility

When the Affordable Care Act was introduced in 2009, 50th District Representative Duncan Hunter was skeptical about the bill’s size and complexity. Unlike President Trump, who governs by Twitter and single-page summaries, Hunter appeared, at least at one time, more deliberate.

He noted in a July 15, 2009, press release that “it is important that we have sufficient opportunity to thoroughly examine this [ACA] proposal and consider its potential consequences for taxpayers, businesses and consumers.”

His press release included a pledge he “will not vote to enact any healthcare reform bill that he has not read in its entirety or has not been available to the American people on the Internet for at least 72 hours.”

We took Congressman Hunter at his word; he would not vote on any replacement or amendment to the Affordable Care Act until the full text of the proposal – not some boiled-down executive summary – had been made public for at least three days, so both he and his constituents would have the chance to read and understand it.

None of that happened with the vote on the AHCA. Members of Congress admitted to not even reading it before voting on it, and it was not only not made available to the public for Hunter’s proposed 72 hours, we still don’t know how much it will cost.

I’m appalled not only at Hunter going back on his pledge, but at his fiscal irresponsibility in voting for a bill with no CBO score.

Michele McCaffery