Independent investigation needed into collusion with Russia

The U.S. intelligence community has stated that Russia interfered in our election process. This should outrage every single citizen. There is also a possibility that the Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia in its interference. This should chill every citizen to the core, regardless of party.

Congressmen Issa and Hunter should be vociferously and frequently insisting on an independent investigation. This is a no-brainer. If there was no collusion, the Republicans should be champing at the bit to clear the name of their party leader.

So why the resistance? The Republican party’s passion for investigating the attack in Benghazi knew no bounds. Now they just want to move on and continue railing about Hillary Clinton’s emails. If, as Trump insists, the Russian connection is “fake news,” only an independent investigation can fully vindicate him.

What happened to the Republican party and their flag pins? Their constant declarations about their love of country? Their chest-thumping patriotism? Do they truly want a tax cut so bad that they are able to sell their own souls and look the other way at potential treason?

I would encourage all constituents in the 49th and 50th districts to call upon Hunter and Issa to demand, on a daily basis, a truly independent investigation into the administration’s ties to Russia.

Patriotism is more than saying you “support the troops.” Democracy demands an active citizenry. We are living in historic times and history will judge poorly those who do not demand transparency and truth.

Jennifer Montgomery