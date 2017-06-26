Labels divide and incite

The language in our public life is dark and ultimately dangerous. Rather than debate or debunk an argument on its factual merits, the routine more often than not reverts to ad hominem remarks, defamation and reliance for suasion on labels.
Labeling is not a counter argument on merits. And labeling only aids in polarization. Polarization fogs up the course of constructive action and can incite extreme, even deadly, action by “true believers.”
In addition, “top cover” provided by the political and propaganda classes only encourages more polarization, the emergence of believers well outside the mainstream and the probability of mayhem and murder.
A more perfect union, and our yet incomplete destiny, requires constructive – not deconstructive, resolve. E pluribus unum.
John Watson
I couldn’t agree more.
So, let’s have a GOOD and CONSTRUCTIVE conversation about the following issues:
Second Amendment. Abortion. Gay “marriage” and homosexuality. Universal health care. The new high school on Gird. The sale of our old hospital.
Lee, I have TRIED to have a discussion with you on the 2nd Amendment – you do not respond, therefore I think your idea of discussion is you rant and ignore all others.
Once again, I will ask – IF tonight, all 50 states and the congress vote to repeal the right to bear arms, the NRA dissolves, and all registered weapons were turned in; would you be any safer? Guns are now a fact of life; the Mexican Mafia imports them from Mexico (like illegal drugs). The criminal element surely will not turn in there guns; so what good would it do to ban, confiscate and destroy guns?