Labels divide and incite

The language in our public life is dark and ultimately dangerous. Rather than debate or debunk an argument on its factual merits, the routine more often than not reverts to ad hominem remarks, defamation and reliance for suasion on labels.

Labeling is not a counter argument on merits. And labeling only aids in polarization. Polarization fogs up the course of constructive action and can incite extreme, even deadly, action by “true believers.”

In addition, “top cover” provided by the political and propaganda classes only encourages more polarization, the emergence of believers well outside the mainstream and the probability of mayhem and murder.

A more perfect union, and our yet incomplete destiny, requires constructive – not deconstructive, resolve. E pluribus unum.

John Watson