Letters prompt voter registration questions

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego

Communications Office

The Registrar of Voters is urging voters to double-check their registration status on its website after some residents got letters from an organization called the Voter Participation Center claiming the residents aren’t registered to vote.

The organization’s letters offer a pre-filled voter registration form that may include incorrect or outdated information or information for persons who don’t live at the address. The letters are causing some confusion because in many instances, the voter is properly registered to vote.

The Voter Participation Center is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. The California Secretary of State reports the Voter Participation Center sent out over 405,000 letters to San Diego County residents.

“It is important that organizations conducting voter registration drives through the mail ensure that their voter data is up-to-date and accurate,” said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “Causing confusion right before an election is wrong.”