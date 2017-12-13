Lilac Fire aftermath

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

AD-75 (R)

On Dec. 7, Governor Brown declared a state of emergency for San Diego County. His proclamation directs the Office of Emergency Services (OES) and all agencies of state government, including the National Guard, to provide state assistance such as personnel, equipment and facilities that may be required to combat the Lilac Fire.

This action also prompted President Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide direct federal assistance to supplement state and local efforts. That request was immediately approved, freeing up federal aid and assistance to combat the fire and assist in its aftermath. For assistance from FEMA that can be used to help rebuild, repair or replace housing and personal property, visit: www.DisasterAssistance.gov or www.disasterassistance.gov/es (Spanish)

The Red Guide to Recovery is a comprehensive step by step guide to navigate resources and helpful information to recover from property loss or damage. Go to www.TheRedGuidetoRecovery.com

For information regarding the insurance claims process from the Insurance Information Institute, please visit: www.iii.org/article/how-to-file-a-homeowners-claim and www.iii.org/article/understanding-the-insurance-claims-payment-process



The California Department of Insurance also provides more information about insurance coverage for wildfire victims at: www.insurance.ca.gov/0400-news/0100-press-releases/2017/release099-17.cfm

As always, our first responders, CAL Fire, County Emergency Services, mutual aid from local fire departments, sheriff and police, including local military assistance from Camp Pendleton have gone into action quickly and efficiently, risking injury and even death to protect our lives and our homes.

For updates during this emergency, visit: www.sdcountyemergency.com/ . During the fire’s aftermath, go to www.sdcountyrecovery.com for additional information on fire recovery assistance. Cal Fire has asked everyone to call 211 for information regarding the Lilac Fire.

Please contact my Escondido District Office at (760) 480-7570 if you need further assistance and help with navigating state agencies.