Little Mexico in Fallbrook

I wonder how many citizens of Fallbrook have thought about the number of Hispanic markets in our town. They far outnumber those who cater to a greater ethnic majority.
Imagine my dismay, when reading the Village News dated January 31, to learn that our new Fresh & Easy market, which we have looked so forward to for months, will, according to their new manager, Pablo Baltazar, “specifically strive to meet the needs of the Latino population here.”
Although it has been stocked at the onset with the standard selection of merchandise typical in all 33 stores the company has opened to date in Southern California, Las Vegas and Phoenix, according to Mr. Baltazar, “the balance is destined to change.”
We are not to expect to find much in the way of European items in stock. Mr. Baltazar goes on to say, “The likelihood of the store stocking international foods, other than those that cater to the Latino market, in Fallbrook is minimal.”
It seems to me that our share of the markets is already reduced to Major Market and Albertson’s. What is happening to our beautiful town that I have lived in for nearly 40 years?
I thought the Latinos were going to merge with the Caucasian Americans. It seems now, especially in Fallbrook, that they are planning to be the majority!
Bridget Canchola
DEAR WHITE MEXICAN FEMALE:
Do you pay taxes? If so, why do you think your town is rascist?
Your town is tired of MEXICANS being rascist by running around yelling VIVA LA RAZA and carrying MEXICAN flags. That’s rascist!!
There are plenty of TAXPAYING MEXICANS in this country that will admit that they too are tired of all the freeloaders that hate this country.
I know you were probably taught in high school that anyone who doesn’t hand out their last penny to the illegal immigrants is RASCIST, but honey you need to "open your eyes". When your blog name consists of nothing but RACE INFO, I would sooner call you a rascist.
I could be black, white, purple, or blue and you don’t need to know which it is… because I can prove my point without saying, "I’m Mexican" or "I’m white" or "I’m black"- NO ONE CARES!!!
RASCISM IS A DEAD HORSE!!
Anyone that pulls the race card lacks intellect and needs to meditate on things that are good. Start with getting a hobby- maybe you can begin reading about the state budget and you will see that your race issue is totally beside the point.
Question?
Is english the official US language?
I’m thinking nooooo
Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong..
Por Favor
Haha 😀
P.s. Everyone should most definatley lighten upppppp!
(It’s the internet)
People,
Nothing has & never
will change "racism"
The so "called "white"
people will never change.
"racism" will always be
around espcially toward’s
blacks & hispanics.
It’s been toned down now
& hushed simply because
of laws that have been
regulated BUT! who’s
fooling who….
It’s alive and well under
under all that white trash!
I could go on & on till the
cows come home but i think
this brief & simple message
will stand all time.
Sad but true
Nuff said.
Of course un approve….
truth always is
Fallbrook "IS" little Mexico.
If you want to solve a majority of crime problems in Fallbrook. Simply stop allowing the extreme low income housing and allowing 15-20 non -related people to live in a 3 bedroom house. Escondido had the right idea to fix the overburdon on the city services but lost thier fortitude when they were called racists by the reverse racist. People who are here illegally are criminals and they should be prosecuted period end of story.
Mike W. How do you thing Mexicans within Mexico treat gringos? Have you been there or spent any time there to understand that your comments are uneducated. Only in America are we expected to turn over our culture to let other cultures riddle ours with anything they want and destroy the fabric of whom we are else one is called a racist. It appears you profit by this issue.
This is article is amongst the most ridiculous articles I have read. It is obvious Bridget Canchola has not completed any classes having to do with Economics or History. She says,
I didn’t know the newspaper could be so interactive. What a rush!
PLEASE—ALL OF YOU—-LEARN TO SPELL, TYPE AND PROOFREAD YOUR COMMENTS,
THEN WE CAN UNDERSTAND YOUR POINT OF VIEW!
I moved away from this beautiful town for this specific reason. It is being taken over by the mexicans. It disgusts me to see this cute, quaint town turned into little Mexico. If Mexicans are so proud of their culture and heritage, GO BACK TO MEXICO!!! Hopefully the ICE and Border Patrol will get more funding so they can help stop the take over.
I have read some of the comments with regards to the new supermarket in Fallbrook – Fresh and Easy – which is actually an English company known in the UK as Tesco. It seems that everyone is trying to get racism into the equation and I don’t think that is what the complaint was all about. I, for one, was hoping that more English and European food would be sold in this store as I miss them but I see that it is slowly turning into a mundane everyday sort of a supermarket. What about variety? We have enough latin food around, give us something different and let others try variety. It has nothing to do with racism it is the people’s choice to have variety. Stop having a go at each other and try to unite and come to some sort of compromise with Fresh and Easy. Maybe a meeting with the Manager to air views might help.
Well, I’ve learned a little bit of what to expect in this city. My wife and I just moved here from Oceanside. Big change for us. It’s different for me to respond because of my work with Law Enforcement but, as a Combat Veteran injured in Somalia and a County Employee, I see things in a different light. I was treated different out of work attire than I was in civilian clothes. Maybe it’s because of a few rotten apples ( that every ethnic group has) but, that’s something that i guess i’ll get use to. I really enjoy living in this city and we all have a right to voice our opinions..that’s why we’re in AMERICA THE GREAT!
Old habits die hard. What a pretty last name though, Canchola. Sounds….Hispanic /sarcasm.
so sorry bridgett but we all live in northern mexico now and have for the past 10 years or so.illegal is a word that has been forgotten by law enforcement and the courts.our country is not a law abiding place any more.put back the word illegal into our laws and this country will regain about 35 BILLION DOLLARS in U.S curency BY DEPORTING ALL ILLEGALS.
I have nothing really against any race. BUT. I Do notice that alot of the mexican people that I deal with in my business will give me the ‘I don’t speak english’ on purpose. I have had a few tell me that they refuse to speak english and that they will continue to do so until everyone learns spanish. I think that ENGLISH should be the standard general communication among ALL AMERICANS! Everywhere in America. In Any State! Period. Everyone wants to be considerate of everyone else and it has gotten out of hand. You know this country is going downhill when convicts get TV’s and sex changes and are allowed to scream that their rights are getting violated. And YES! We do have too many 99 cent stores, and mexican restaurants. And I don’t care if you are playing disco, latino music or rock and roll, TURN IT DOWN! BE QUIET! BE CONSIDERATE!
I did move to Fallbrook to get a little more of the "little town" feeling. I have seen this town change so mush in the past six years. I do regret having choosen this as the town to raise my children. To be honest I dont appreciate driving through town and seeing the mexican flag on everything. This is America. A place based on well " the American dream." Anyone can make what they want and take advantage of the benifits of being equal but there are things called laws that need to be followed while you try to build yourself up in life here. You can’t hide the numbers. There are millions here trying to take advantage of this countries benefits that are not entitled to them because they broke the law to get here, and in reality most of them are Mexicans. Cant say I blame them really, I want the best for my family too, but that doesn’t make it right. My uncle (married in) came here legally when he was seventeen from Mexico, he now runs a bank. That is the way the "American dream" is suppose to work and he waves an American flag proundly at his house.
On the racism note. When even liberal news reports that no one dares to try to hold a hispanic women out of the supreme court because of her ethnicity, is that racism or is it fair? What if there is a better nominee? When someone gets their education paid for because they are a minority and not because they are the best, does that not seperate people?
Baker just sits in his dark alley waiting for a chance to cry racism. You should get together with the pres. And his so called crisis game. You like to verbally opress those who see things differently than you and what better trap than the race card. Fallbrook is ful of gangs mexican, illegals mexican, human and drug trafic mexican, get a grip it is a fact without language boarders and culture yor country melts down we need to communicate regardless of race or color. Its not racist to want to speak to others in our language. And this country was taken over by illegals but the indians fought back are you saying we have to fight for fallbrook? You crack me up.
As an American living in Mexico, I appreciate the store here that sells north-of-the-border products as well as the Mexican brands. But the "north" American products cost much more than they would at home. Some people will pay $10 for a box of corn flakes when the same brand (kellogs) with Spanish writing on the box costs about $2.00.
I recently moved back here because I can no longer afford $1400 a month for an apartment in the surrounding cities. Rent in Fallbrook is CHEAP. I get dirty looks from the hispanics where I live. If I say Hello they just keep giving me a dirty look. This is NOT the friendly village, it is the Tijuana Village. Main street should be renamed ave. Revolution. They have made it more than obvious that they do NOT want me living in the apartment complex. Its an awful feeling, but when I get back on my feet, I will gladly move out of town.
The town needs renamed "El Fallbrook" I am not someone who has just moved here for the 1st time, I first moved here in 1977 and moved away in 2002 and now I am back and feel like I am living in Tijuana.
Each and every I thank God I am not a redneck. That means I don’t judge people based on where they were born or how they came to my country.
I know, let’s open up a whites only grocery store.
After reading many of this comments; it’s obvious that this world will always be full of sad and bitter individuals. For those of us who came to this country legally and were made to feel like outsiders because our skin color was a little darker or our speech was a little different, just know that those persons felt threatened. People in America complain that the Mexicans don’t try to embrace their new home but it’s hard when the people around you don’t embrace you. On the contrary most of the time you come across ignorant people who tell you things like "Go Back To Mexico". I can tell you that this sad behavior is not just something people have to endure here in America, I know that racism is a problem in every part of the world. I pray that some day humanity will just get along!
To all Fallbrookians,
Say whatever you like about Europeans doing some of the same things
that the illegals are doing today, such as speaking only their own language, using most of the social programs, filling the prisons, killing Americans on the road and fleeing back to Mexico, raping the American women and young girls, advocating a new latino republic for California and the western states, holding back the schools achievement records and you would be insulting the hard working, law abiding Europeans who came to America. SHAME ON YOU FOR PUTTING THE GOOD WITH THE BAD!
I live in Fallbrook and I agree with both sides.
I do NOT have a problem with mexicans, african-americans ect. as long as you pay your taxes and act civil.
I DO have a problem with all the illigals here, all the hispanics with attutides, and yes, with the fact that california is now North Mexico. (It was mexico to begin with)
I say we close the borders..we’ve already over crowded!
It’s not just mexicans this country has a problem with already. Mexico is not the only country of people pouring into america.
Try china, haiti, puerto-rico, cuba, canada, iran. It’s from everywhere.
Close the borders!
if you don’t like the ratio of ‘white’ v ‘hispanic’ business in town, then open up one of your own and dont close on the weekends and stay open after 5p.m. and dont be over priced!
When the big government refuses to do the will of the people, it is treason by the government. We want the illegal immigration stopped, and they refuse to do anything about it. Instead of spending money to stop them, the government hands the illegal immigrants whatever it is they want. Fee health care and education and any other social services they stick their hands out for. Now we are over run with punk murderous gangs everywhere. The gangs are breeding like rogue rats, infesting the entire country. Who is going to pay for all of them, do you really buy into that hard worker thing. The money from the jobs that they take from Americans is sent to Mexico. Anyone that hires them should be jailed without question and the illegals should all be put in a Mexican style prison right on the border. Treat them as the criminals they are. How’s that for accommodation?
acknowledge the good, beautiful latinos who are amazing people and awesome! i LOVE them and im white my people DISGUST ME!!!
yes i agree with some of you, fallbrook is a barrio, but cmon its the blacks too. and some white peoplE! LOOK AT ALL THOSE WHITE HOMELESS PEOPLE OR THE NASTY GRINGOS AND WHAT Not, the nasty white people are worse than blacks and mexicans put together! i agree judge individual not race
Let’s have a meeting where we can all sit down and discuss this problem.
We should have the exact representation of people who live in Fallbrook and
who pay taxes. No representation without taxes.
If there are 60% caucasians let’s have 6 caucasians on the panel. If we have
30% Mexicans, let’s have 3 Mexicans on the panel and continue on fairly.
What happened to the word, EQUALITY, in our country? We must stop people who have broken the law by not REWARDING them. We worked hard to teach our children to obey the law or else they would be punished. Why should our children be punished and illegals rewarded? My grandparents came from Italy and obeyed the laws of the land. My husband’s family came from England and did whatever legal requirements
were demanded of them to become citizens. We are becoming a third world country daily and yet the immigrants came across to get away from
third world mentality but continue to CHANGE America to a place similar
to where they came from. Our current leader is taking our TAX DOLLARS and giving us CHANGE.
Sorry to say I bought a sweet house in Fallbrook and oh so regret it. Yes I am sick of our country cow towing to illegals who come to our country with complete disregard for it and us.
I have been victimized and vandalized not just by mexicans but the eastern european crowd who come to this country to try to steal what we have worked so hard for. The bay area is covered with Indians and I was the only white person downtown at Macy’s (asians and russian jews everywhere) and also the Stanford Shopping Center,(all middle eastern). How is it we go to Iraque to fight the so called enemy while we leave our borders open? Now the police force here in Riverside County is completely controlled by hispanics who were not born in this country. I called them and went up the chain all the way to the mayors office and they all were hispanic, I asked each one if they were born in this country and each one said "no"!!!! Horrifying. They gave the woman who stole my property a copy of the police report in which they made me out to be an alcoholic nymphomaniac flake, and helped her file a restraining order against me, after I had moved 20 miles away to get as far from this woman as I could.
They don’t protect the victim, they attack them. I am sooooo disgusted. And I am no racist but whites are facing reverse descrimination and we need to unite and take our country back!!
Well I have to say this is a notorious racist town and apparently that is still true. Don’t be ignorant to what is really happening here. You can’t have your cheap labor and white workers too. Where do you think most of the "Mexicans" that you are complaining about work? They work for dirt cheap for all the organic and avocado farms around here. They clean your house, and are the nanny to your kids. They are people that do come here for opportunity just like all of the ancestors of every white person in the United States. Yeah they are immigrants but at least they only crossed a river not the Atlantic Ocean. Who really is the furthest from their home? This is hilarious to me. The ignorance is astounding. If you only want to be around good White people go back home to Europe or wherever. American citizens are ALL immigrants. The only ones that are not are the Native Americans. Please don’t forget Fallbrook used to be part of Mexico. Don’t get it twisted, be real.
I cant believe we have racist people in fallbrook, say no to racism!
I demand more burrito stands by fresh & easy
Sweet Beautiful People … this reminds me of a story.
There once was a traveler who came upon an old man by the side of the road. "Say, old man, I’m looking for a new place to live. Tell me–what kind of people live in this town?"
"What kind of people lived in the town you are from?"
"Oh, they are horrible! They will rob you, tell stories about you that are not true, gossip and slander, they do not take care of their property, rude and hateful, they will cause all kinds of problems for you. Truly, they were the worst people I have ever known! I came here to get away from them!"
"Well," the old man said, "that’s exactly how the people are in this town, too."
Thanking the old man, the traveler hurried on without stopping in the town.
Before too long, another traveler wandered by. "Say old man, what kind of people live in this town? I’m looking for a new home."
"What kind of people lived in your old town?" the old man queried.
"Oh, they were the kindest, dearest people. Loving and sharing…each one cared for another in times of trouble. They were generous and good, they would give you the shirt off their backs. I would be very blessed to find another group of people so fine and good-hearted."
"Well," said the old man, stroking his beard. "That perfectly describes the kind of people in this town."
"Oh, thank you so much! Now I know where I will find a new home."
Sweet people, this is a vibrational universe. If you live your life in the frequency of love, acceptance and seeing each other through the eyes of Source, you will see all the positive aspects and see many signs and evidences that you live a blessed life.
If you choose to see what is wrong around you, you will find more and more and more until the evidence causes your life to change to one of misery and hardship.
You create your reality. Make peace with what you cannot change, and you may find that it feels very very good to be alive each day, and that is a day you hear the birds singing and feel the goodness of the sunshine on your face and see all of the good things here in this little town.
When I moved here six years ago I spent more than a year being just as upset as many of the other writers who have listed their grievances. I felt the same way and more, especially as I had a school-aged son and was unhappy with the schools to the point of home-schooling.
Slowly, something profound happened and I began to see the glass half full, and now I am happier than I have ever been.
Realize that everything external is a reflection of our inner thoughts and feelings. You attract that what you are. This will allow you to stop blaming and start living. When you learn to see everyone and everything through the eyes of Source, you will get a much different point of view. It is liberating and exhilarating!
CLOSE THE BORDER ALREADY.
No illegals, clean up Fallbrook. It’s disgusting in many parts of the town. There are several barrios in Fallbrook. This affects all of our property values. It affects our way of life and quality of life daily. I don’t care if you are latino, white, or purple, clean up the trash, clean up your yards, get rid of the gangs, more code enforcement, more law enforcement. If we don’t do something in this sleepy little town, we will all regret it but won’t have anyone to buy our property when we get out of here. Have some pride where you live no matter your race. So many areas in Fallbrook are TRASHED
I’m in shock to hear all this negative comments about Latinos. I’m not a Fallbrook resident, but i was considering buying a home there. Until i read this article, Please people grow up and realize that this is U.S.A .And realize also that mostly all those you call Mexicans , "aliens" (which are Mexican Americans ) there children are fighting for us in Iraq.
On a practical note all water is pumped into Fallbrook, so we cannot support a large population. The roads will not support any more traffic. The downtown area has started to have a blighted look, every day a mother with several kids is almost ran over on Mission Road due to a lack of crossings. The density in the downtown area is overwhelming, 4 to 6 cars in single dwellings, it has to change or the town will cease to function.
comment by mike looks as though it has the characteristics of a racial comment..fallbrook has a history of racists resising in it..from a grand wizard to the mindless pions that supported his views.
My best friend is Mexican. We both say F all illegals.
An article in the Union-Tribune on May 16, 2010 said that the student body of Fallbrook High School is 46.5% Hispanic, 41.7% Caucasian, 1.7% Asian, 2.4% African-American, 1.1% Filipino, 5.4%, other or not specified. Percentage of students on free or reduced lunches: 47%. Percentage of students meeting the state standards on CA Standards Test: English: 53%; math: 27%, science: 47%, history-social science: 48%.
I have lived in Fallbrook since 1988 and have seen a definite change in the population. But when I moved here Fallbrook was known as the meth capital of CA. And Metzger still lived here spewing his hate. For the most part I stay out of town after dark. Why ask for trouble? I shop at El Toro and Daniels and buy frozen and packaged foods at Walmart. People will shop where they find what they want and can afford. Latinos tend to have larger families so I suppose any market would want their business.
AS others of you have commented, immigrants flying the Mexican flag when protesting against discrimination is counter-productive and an insult to the country they have chosen to live in. But as long as they find employers willing and able to hire them, they will keep coming. The jobs are the magnet!
Latinos (or Hispanics as you small-minded uninformed people like to say) have been in Arizona, California, New Mexico, etc. for longer than your European ancestors. Why should there not be Latino grocery stores? If you are not a racist, then why would it bother you that Latinos are becoming a larger percentage of the population in your town?
I also echo all of Jon Monday’s comments.
Wow note to self don’t go to Fallbrook. We were just looking for a place to visit for the day. I didn’t know Fallbrook was in AZ….. My latino american friends were heading down there just for the day one of stops was Fallbrook but since it is not a welcoming town we can spend our MONEY at PALA.
Let us have but one end in view, the welfare of humanity; and let us put aside all selfishness in consideration of language, nationality or religion.
Judge me all you want, just keep the verdict to yourself.
My ancestors have live in this beautiful land call California since before 1846, when it was known as Mexico. USA bought this land and we were considered Americans, I take pride in both nationalities. The only other group who can take complete pride are the Native Americans, that have always worked hand in hand with my ancestors. Immigrants? I don’t think so. Immigrants all the people that arrived by boat, ships, etc., white Europeans, Italians, Jews, etc., even slaves, (what a disgrace, the lowest of the low from white men). But at the end we are all the same from the same race, the human race. Point made, nothing makes you better then another, au contraire, it makes you weaker. Prejudice? Racism? not understanding? At the end we all eat, we all feel, we all use the bathroom, we all ….etc., etc.,
Prejudices are the chains forged by ignorance to keep men apart.
Get over it ready. We are taking back not only Californai but land taken from ancestors.
We are new generation of people. Eventually more "mexican" less "europe" business in villas of greater northern Mexico.
Viva Mexico.
I’ve been in Fallbrook for 3 years now and love it. I am not of mexican or latin heritage. I just think it’s funny how everyone is getting worked up about a foreign-owned company (Fresh & Easy) and worrying about who and who they won’t cater to. They’re a BRITISH company, so whatever they decide to sell, they are selling to Americans either way!
I used to shop there until they stopped carrying a few of my favorite items. Oh well… now I just go to Wal-mart where everything is cheaper.
it’ stupid how you waste your time writing negative/comments. GUESS WHAT?! if you don’t like Fallbrook, because it has become a barrio, MOVE THE F OUT! Nobody needs you here. it’s funny how Mexican’s don’t even mind you, yet you waste your time commenting about how they disturb you. Obviously, they’re out working their butts off, while you jerks are just here showing how much hatred & prejudice you have in your heart. And the reason why some mexicans don’t like you white people, it’s because of the way you treat & look at them. NEWSFLASH: they didn’t choose to be Mexican. We are all illegals unless we are Native American. So shut your pie-holes! and California, Arizona, Nevada, they are all SPANISH. because they were all owned by Mexico. White people aren’t loyal. they promised Natives all this crap, and gave them NOTHING! instead took their land. that’s how weak you are. You can’t fight a fair battle. GET A LIFE.
I am an American of Mexican decent. My father immigrated to this great country legally (after waiting 3 years for his paperwork to be approved),approximately 81 years ago to find a better life for him, my mother, and 2.5 siblings whom he left behind with his mother while he established himself working as a barber. He then started paperwork to bring my mother here after he felt that he could support her. Her Visa was approved 3 years later, that’s a total of 6 years for both of them to become legal residents. In the meantime my mother delivered her 3rd baby in Mexico. After she arrived here my sister was born 1 yr later and I was born 2 years later during the depression. My father always taught us to respect the laws of this country and NEVER ask for welfare, food stamps, or help of any kind as we were here to support ourselves, not to be supported by the government. He always told us to learn a trade or profession where we could earn our own living and not take advantage of anything that might be offered to us by Uncle Sam. We always had something to eat as my father would trade haircuts for fruit, milk or anything else that was available. My mother made us dresses out of flour sacks and we wore them proudly. During WWII my oldest brother(born in Mexico) served in the Military and was stationed in Hawaii during the war, he left his pregnant wife behind and missed the birth of their first child. My second brother (also born in Mexico) wanted to enlist in the Military but couldn’t because of an illness so he joined the Merchant Marines (they supply food and other goods to the Military) all over the world. I am not a racist but ask me if I resent the amount of illegal immigration in Fallbrook as well as throughout the entire country and my answer would be a resounding “YES”. Do I blame anyone who wants to live in the greatest country in the world? No, I do not blame them. I am simply upset that too many of these people cross our borders, take welfare, get free medical care and DON’T PAY TAXES. And on top of it all they “DEMAND THEIR RIGHTS!!! What rights do they have? They have committed a crime by crossing the border illegally. If my parents could wait a total of 6 years to get here legally, then everyone else should be able to do the same thing. Whose fault is this and why has it gotten so out of hand? Our government has allowed it to happen. I don’t have any answers but I think the crooked politicians and the big corporations who hire them are to blame. Certainly there should be a way to at least collect taxes from these people. Here in Fallbrook I have an illness that takes me to the hospital when the pain gets unbearable. The only medication I get is a pain medication through an IV. A two night hospital stay will cost anywhere between $10,000 to $15,000. Thank God that I have medical insurance to cover some of that cost. What do I see when I go to the emergency room? Many Hispanics who cannot even explain what their symptoms are and what do we do about that? We furnish translators for them and instructions in Spanish, telephone books in Spanish, etc etc. If I didn’t speak Spanish and I became ill in Mexico, would the Mexican Government supply me with the same courtesies that we do? NO NO NO!!! My parents were very proud to carry their Green Cards and Passports with them at all times. When I visit Mexico (never again) and other foreign countries, do I have to carry my ID cards with me? YOU BETCHA I DO! So what’s the big deal in Arizona asking these people to carry ID? Every country in the world asks for ID, why not our country? Why and how has this gone on for so long? I could go on and on but time is short, just wanted to sound off. We live in a nice area of Fallbrook but when my husband wanted to move here from Palos Verdes and we went down town I was appalled by what I saw–both young and old Hispanics loitering around the markets and frankly I was scared but we moved here anyway. Fallbrook is indeed a beautiful place to live; too bad these people elect to get drunk, cause problems such as fighting, robbing people, stealing cars etc. I agree that most of these people are very hard working people who won’t even take 1/2 hour to eat their lunch and go right back to work. Most of them are decent people but they are still ILLEGAL!!!.And they don’t have insurance, won’t learn the language and won’t go to the free high school classes to better themselves. Some of them cross the border just in time to have many babies so their babies can be American Citizens–If our government ever puts a stop to this, maybe we wouldn’t have the financial problems that are leading us to bankruptcy nationwide. As far as shopping at Fresh and Easy, I do shop there and on occasion, I see Hispanics there, but they are not there in large groups, they shop mostly at the Gonzales, El Toro and other Mexican stores so I will continue to shop there, I like their products and Albertson’s or Major Market which I do shop at also. There, I got this off my chest. HOORAY FOR ARIZONA!!! Opps, I almost forgot one of my pet peeves–seeing a Hispanic driving a fairly new and expensive pick up truck with a big “Viva Mexico” sticker on it–If they love Mexico so much, why are they here? Why not put a “Viva America” on their expensive trucks? I personally have shamed a few people in parking lots who display these stickers and they agree that it’s not right to do that. A.G.
This difference between Mexico and the United States is quite obvious. Both countries have had about the same amount of time to develop but only one did and prospered. True, the native indians were here before Europeans landed here in the 1600s, but they were few and far between. No realistic person would expect that this vast nation would continue to be occupied by just a handful of redskins. Europeans were crowded and religiously oppressed, and had the right to move to a new land that was mostly unoccupied. The USA was first settled by the pilgrims, puritans and nearly all Protestant. Their faith kept them alive through harsh times. Unlike America, Mexico was settled by mostly Spaniards who mated with the Indians and produced little Mexicans. They mostly adopted Catholicism, a false religion, and failed to prosper like the Protestants did in America. The Mexican government in cahoots with the Vatican, exploited, cheated, raped and stole from the Mexicans and have continued to do so to this day. Yes, Mexicans want out of the Catholic state, who wouldn’t? But they need to stay and fight for their rights just as America’s protestant pilgrims fought the British for independence rather than submit to tyranny. Europeans, not Mexicans, settled and developed the United States into what it is today. Those who gave their lives for our independence would be rolling over in their graves if they knew that we now have a president who has surrendered America’s borders to invaders. We must vote out all members of congress who place Mexico above the United States. Treason used to be punishable by death.
Bridget…. The answer to your dilema is easy…. Get in Pablo’s face and demand boiled potatoes, onions and wet mutton. Cruel-Grule was also on the European menu, comes in cans or powder form…. I forget. Boycot all "Mexican and Guatemalan" dishes. Spanish food is OK (European,) except for the Salsa, no hot peppers, No Salsa…… That belongs to US! As for assimilation…….. That was taken care of when our names changed to Espino, Baltazar, Gonzales, Rodriguez…. European as apple pie. Small world, isin’t it?
I totally agree with Alicia G’s comments! Come here legally and we would welcome you! Do not come here by breaking our laws and being here illegally. Illegal is illegal!
god, you people are nuts if you think that they add something to the u.s. wait til one of their gangmember kids robs or kills in your family. shame on you.
to danny r- right on…………….
Mexico is a FAILED state. No wonder why people want to leave the country. Only what you see in Fallbrook are not Mexicans! Most of the brown skinned people are from central america. To be more exact, they’re INDIANS.
They possess no real skills that are helpful to a normal society. However, these immigrants do possess a work ethic. These folks are willing to be exploited by the white people, in exchange for little money.
That’s all I’v got.
We moved here several years back and had always lived in Orange County. We have never regretted anything more in our life. We have been trying to sell our house an get out for years, it is a nightmare. With the housing market taking such a hit it is so impossible. Anyone thinking of moving here should do their research and spend time here first. This place may be perfect for some, but if you come from an area like South Orange County, the change of lifestyle being in Fallbrook can be so depressing and unbearable. I have never been so desperate and feel such despair every day I wake up here. We hope to get out one way or another before the end of this year and move home to Orange County where we are from. So many people I have talked with in Fallbrook feel the same way. Sure there are people who will strongly disagree and are Fallbrookians at heart and they may love it here. Good for them, but so sad for any of us who moved here and got trapped.
First of all I was flagged on my first post for speaking my mind so I will be more careful, good thing we live in a free country! ha ha. Marsha I dont know what happened to you in your childhood but I do know it wasnt school because they would have taught you to think before you speak. Hows that for gratitude! None of the US belongs to Mexico…quite the contrary , they were paid unnecessarily for those three states. And what about the fact that we the whites turned this piece of dirt into something…which mexico had the same chance and look what they ended up with…dirt with trash on it. Of all the colors to give up our country to , brown is the worst by far. Just looking at thier track record past and present speaks for itself. When is the last time mexico designed thier own car, recieved a nobel peace prize, or did anything for anyone but themselves…never and that makes Americas future very bleak to say the least. God help us all.
to you comment #57 you are never going to stop hispanics from entering the usa. until you people put a stop on all those businesses hiring them. we have to inforce that law first thats why they keep comming cause they keep finding jobs. kfc, taco bell, northridge market, axelgaard manuf. are some of the places they have illegals working there. specially taco bell all this restaurants in fallbrook. look there is this select personnel that is an agency that helps people find jobs in temecula, well they have illegals working for them they place them in jobs that legal people are looking for and cant find cause all the illegal people has them. they knew about a lady working there with false documents and did nothing about it this is were we have to make the changes stop waisting money on the border walls and start taking action with all the businesses that hire them
hello everybody,
just wanted to say to everybody that does not like mexicans in fallbrook. I was born in mexico and raise in fallbrook since i was 7 years old. i’m currently in the U.S Army i’m fighting for all you guys and keeping this country safe. A mexican!!! is providing you the the freedom of speach!!. So Stop saying bad things about mexicans
and if you think you can do a better job come to Iraq and do it.
Mexicans are not coming to the USA to assimilate. They have no desire to immerse themselves into the American culture. They are invading the USA. They learn this in school, in the home and via their government. It is reinforced with La Raza and many other "Hispanic civil rights" organizations. Some belive in Aztlan, others in that the US took Mexican land.
The illegal aliens make a very clear delineation between southern Mexicans an Americans of Mexican descent. Should you, or your child not speak Spanish, or support the US over Mexico, you will be beaten.
Mexicans coming over the border are the true racists. Worse, they are invaders.
They should not be provided any safety net services, period. Children born here when the mother is illegal, should be granted citizenship (anchor babies). Every child should have to prove they are here legally AND that their caretakers are here legally before entering school. Proof of legal residence should be shown to gain any job and many other acts should be taken.
Make no mistake about it, Mexicans are not here to become Americans, they are here to take over. If you do not stand up, they will do just that. I am not talking about violence, just enforce the laws and deport them when caught. If you end social service access and stop them from working, 90% will go home, the other 10% are related to the drug trade.
Start by making a neighborhood pact… no one hires illegal aliens to work in their year, grove, ranch, barn, property, etc. If they do CALL THEM OUT on it. Any business that hires illegal aliens should be publicly listed and then BOYCOTTED.
Plain and simple, businesses sell what people buy. That is the only way we survive. If you want something at a store, go often and make repeated requests — don’t just bail out to another town. If you don’t consistently attend and ask for what you want, then someone else will do it for you. Leaving the community to go somewhere else, hurts the entire local economy. If you want the Village to be special, participate frequently and take some pride in your Village. It’s only as good as we ALL make it.
I’m sorry to say what i’m about to say but America has become diverse country. What products are made in the U.S. today? NOTHING It all comes down to $$$. I can tell you exactly why they won’t close the border, just go south of the border and you’ll see a great deal of American companies. And i’m sorry to say but people are going to go where it’s cheaper. I was born and raised in Fallbrook, and i’ve seen it changed. Just like many Fallbrookans I come from mexican decent. My great grandfather helped build this country, worked on the railroads from LA to SD. My grandmother was baptized at the San Luis Rey Mission. I’ll tell you something we’re here and we’re not leaving. Yes I’m proud to be an American who isin’t? Anyone paying INTO the system as in taxes has every right. The day the us wont need minorities that’s the day people from other countries will stop coming. But I hate to tell you all that America will always need the migrant or minority working for minimum wage it always has just look into our history. And I see alot of white people shopping at fresh n easy proof all of you wrong.
Thank you Army Sgt. I think many people have different views as for main street or some of you call it little mexico. Main street was not made for todays time. Maybe 20 years ago not now. What I’m trying to say is look at big stores like Walmart, Target etc. Like i say it once and again people are going to go to cheaper places. It all comes down to $$$. That is a big part of this country now. Why are soo many US companies in China and India and our neighbor country Mexico. Why are there so many hispanics is America today? Why are there so many anglos from British decent? America and the world has become diverse thanks to our technology. (bye the way big industry in America and most electronic companies are in Mex.) I understand that many illegal immigrants come here to take from the system why are we letting them? As far as the cartels all I have to say is supply and demand. And there’s more hispanics paying taxes than taking from the system. Why is it when there was a strike in CA a couple years ago why did they make a big deal? It look like it was a holiday. Nobody were shopping at the stores, buying gas etc. California was a ghost state. If you’re willing to work a to keep our prices in produce down or anything down in this country and not have inflation, then i guess our minorities still have to work here. You guys go work for that price of pay and guess what we don’t need the migrant or minority hispanic anymore!
Village News:
Why does the date say 2012? Just wondering 🙂
Lets face it fallbrook has been taken over by the mexicans. we let it happen.. We hire them too do the work because they work cheep. And yet they send all there money back to TJ, so they can bring their family out here . There are no guide-lines here in fallbrook.. You can go into any shop, store, burger king, MCD, jack in he box,taco bell@ markets. guess who is working there not the whites or blacks..How sad it is when you can’t even take take your kids out foe ice cream, because they don’t understand what your asking for. Fallbrook has be come a joke..
The problem with Fallbrok is it has been over run by illegal aliens. That is not racist, that is just a fact. IF it were thousands of albinos from Greenland, it would still be the same result. I raised 4 kids in Fallbrook. I left in 2003 after my son beat the tar out of a number of the punk VFLs and then then came after my 2 girls (being the punks they are).
They roam in packs and, if any want to address racism, it is the mexicans who are racists. I don’t care about the markets but I care about the violence, the speaking spanish in schools, etc. FHS is a nightmare. I moved into Greer Ranch and all 4 graduated from Linsfield, well the last this years. Best move I ever made. Fallbooks has gone from friendly village to a horror show. It is not safe. I tell all who are not there to look elsewhere and those that are to get out.
I went back to visit during the Avo festival. We made the huge mistake of walking into that Irish place (used to be the Packing House). From the back door to the bar area and we turned around and FLED!
I feel bad for thse that reamin. I feel bad I have lost a place I once loved. I miss the counter at Wayside and green sauce at La Caseta. I miss the father and kids at Las Brisas, I miss the hikes and swims in Sanida Creek but those days are long gone.
Wow… I did not think a race had a specific color that identified Latins, Medicaid
Mexicans, hispanics… Whatever u may call us. As for me, born in Mexico , full blooded mexican heritage, WHITE, Blue eyed, long beautiful BLOND hair, fallbrook resident…, who would ever guessed. Stop being so freaking racist about who is considered Mexican or not. The ones who need to be ashamed of racism is those who are "brown" Mexicans working / shopping at Northgate market. I mean seriously whenever I go in and regardless if I am speaking in my first language ( Spanish) they still try to speak ( broken English) because I am white. I literally have to say to the person " I am Mexican & speak Spanish just to get that person to speak to me in my language. And their stupid giggle and comments…. Now how uncomfortable And embarrassing is that with my own people. So just take a breather people and realize there is more racism than we think. I’d prefer to shop at a " whiter" store because I feel more welcomed.
P.s.. Back to the whole immigration subject before I vented & side tracked. I 100 percent believe if you come here it must be done right. It took my family several years . I dont need the stress of " will we eventually get caught" And having to go through finding someone to bring me back over which costs about 3,000 to 5,000 per person and the risk getting caught. As a parent it is my obligation to know where my Kids are and take the freaking responsibility for their actions. If you cannot take the time to be a parent don’t spread legs open. THAT GOES FOR ALL RACES!
Also I believe everyone who has welfare should be legal and drug tested often, and the kids report cards sent into their case workers to verify they are in school ( not messing around) and maintain a C at least. If the kids are failing then the aid assistance discontinued until both the parents and Kids get their priorities straight. Please don’t think I am a perfect mom with all the answers… It is just a higher standard of living then what I grew up in, in
Mexico. And I am glad to be here and love my Mexico and my culture. But everyone has a little sarcasm rascism in themselves. Think about the next time you are driving and stuck behind an elderly person with Ada plates, or going down 76 towards Oceanside stuck behind an extra cautious asain driver or a student driver, or better yet when calling your bank branch toll free number and routed to india and can’t understand a word they are saying. That’s bring racism without realizing it, we are ALL guilty. A big thank you for all the armed forces out there protecting the USA and sacrificing their lives throughout every nation!!
( previous statement above "medicaid Mexicans"…. typo oops LOL)
Being raised in Fallbrook I know all too well of the terrible Racism that engulfs Fallbrook. What do you expect from a small own where Metzger planted his seeds to small minded and poorly educated people. Fallbrook is a beautiful town full of different ethnic groups but I have always said it has a Black Cloud over it, maybe some crazy witchdoctor put a curse on it way back in the dark ages. Ha Ha! Must of been a "Mexican"
Go FUHS class of 1991.
Fresh and Easy to cater to Latinos? well it IS in between the lavander
i don’t know what the big deal is if there are more hispanics well the obvious is that there needs should be met. and stop complaining because with out all the latinos buying all that they buy fallbrooks economy would be down recognize reality instead of being stubborn and commenting… face it fallbrook without latinos would be like a taco with out a tortilla or for you racist people it would be like a hot dog with out buns….
I have noticed one thing with all these comments…..as soon as the word "hispanic" is mentioned everyone goes crazy. Yes Mexico isnt the best place but have you noticed that the US doesnt have a great economy either stop the hate and istead of blaming others blame yourselves because hispanics are not the only ones at fault and so what if there are more hispanic stores there are different stores all over including asian greek etc. This isnt little Mexico becuase Mexicans arent a bunch of racists people ALL OF YOU ARE!
One hundered and twenty four comments………
Racism and ignorance in Fallbrook at its best (worst)!
Why can’t we all just get along and understand that we are not all alike. It’s not about whether we are right or wrong but just different. Perhaps a combination of everyone’s positive would improve what we are not only as a village here in Fallbrook but as a nation. We have to stop hating each other because we are different from each other.
Juanita if you are so “viva Mexico” then get the heck out of here and go back to Mexico….Not so good there is it or you wouldn’t be here in the United States and by the way, if you wouldn’t multiply like rabbits (which is ok if you can take care of your kids and not mooch off of our hard earned dollars and expect our government to take care of you) there would not be so many of you. Although with your gang people you kill off as many as you give birth too. Also…come here legally and be patient as my grandparents were and speak English as my grandparents did and we wouldn’t be so upset about it.
Hey, everyone has a right to their opinion. My opinion is, we all need to learn to live together regardless of background. It is called respect. So long as the laws we set as a collective society are followed, I welcome the flavor diversity brings to a community. If I did not want to live in a state/city with a certain type of cultural influence…….. I would move. Let me be frank! If I don’t like “Africans”, I wouldn’t live in Africa and then moan about it. If you don’t like Hispanics, don’t live in a state that was once Mexico. Everything is California has some Mexican influence in it. Just look at the state name, street signs and city names. Come on folks, so many different problems in the world besides a store carrying an isle of Hispanic food. Like you never had a Margarita! Tequila! Taco! Carne Asada! Burrito! or all at once without having a great night? LOL. hopefully in good company. If you ever get a chance to hang out with a Mexican from California (Me 🙂 ) you will feel like part of the family. My home is your home! Mi casa es tu casa. History speaks for itself. It’s time to move on. What a nightmare for some people who live surrounded by those they truly dislike. It must really negatively impact your life. Im sorry to hear of your dilemma. Hope you have a better life. Drink some Tequila with some amigos and then go shop at that store. You will be glad you did! 🙂
I am not racist and never have been, but really we get pushed into the corner by being bullied and ripped off by opportunist immigrants who have no respect or appreciation for the American people and our great country. The attitude is as previous commenters have stated, to give us dirty looks, do shabby labor and disrespect us. Now they are moving into my neighborhood and kids breaking lights, windows, sprinkler heads and the parents badmouth us implying they are superior, starting evil rumors and lies to destroy our reputation. This is insane. We are being victimized and infiltrated by the enemy and we are told it is
fine and we should welcome it. Just check out the hospital and the CVS pharmacy, immigrants galore getting medical care and prescriptions that you and I are paying for. This is uncivilized and a war against our own country within. Nostradamus predicted the eneny within, we are here folks.
I just got back from church listening to a wonderful sermon and then I read all these pathetic messages from uneducated/uncultured individuals who don
I give the Fresh and Easy Market SIX MONTHS before it closes. I have seen these markets (Vista and elsewhere) and I was not impressed. The selection was poor and the prices were high. Hillies and Townies alike now shop in Temecula and our "new residents" only shop at their markets. As for Little Mexico in Fallbrook, as I said many years ago in this paper… Fallbrook The Friendly Village or just another Barrio, you decide.
I agree with Tony, why is it racist to expect people to come here legally and to assimilate. As far as Fresh & Easy is concerned, they will definitly have the latino patronage because the rest of us will not go there.
I just do not understand why the Mexican illegals do not love their country. Because if they did, they could make Mexico better by staying and fighting to do so. They are not here for "religious freedom". They are here to collect free services that we American citizens pay through hard work. That should stop immediately and you would see a tremendous change in our landscape. The INS is moving heavily into Fallbrook and the surrounding areas as many have complained about the ratio of illegals vs. citizens. Look around … our town has become a barrio. It has! I am personally sick of the gangs and thugs on Main Street and beyond anything else, you should be too. I do not hire any illegals and will not hire a company to do any work on my property that does. That goes for my cleaning service. If illegals wish to become American citizens, then I say great…get in line along with other illegals who do. Stop feeling sorry for them and dishing that people are racist for complaining. That is not being a racist. Do you really wish to have people here that do not care about our country enough to become legal English speaking citizens? I care very much. By the way, my 3 cousins just waited over 8 years to become LEGAL and they are proud, happy and feel blessed to be here. They love speaking English. Please wake up . . . this is more than about the market. But I dont go there either anymore.
Ignorance, the root to all prejudice, is improved with education and it will also help the legal issues we face today because educated people tend to vote and require elected officials follow the law.
The people that hire the illegals are trying to get cheap labor. They don’t want to hire someone they will have to pay benefits to. They want someone on a spur of the moment daily basis. The people they hire don’t want to pay state and fed taxes, medicare or social security out of their wages. If they did you would have to pay them a lot more. They want to make as much as they can so they can send it home to their families. I would like to work and not have all that taken out of my pay check every week, plus have my lunch provided, so I could take it home to my family. We are not saying that these are not good people, every country has good and bad. But where does the loyality of these people lie. On Cinco de Mayo they are out waving the Mexican flag and marching up and down the street. Do you see those same people waving the American flag on the Fourth of July? They probably don’t even know what the Fourth is. They just want to work here not be a part of our country and history. If they won the lottery they would probably move back.
In the mean time you have to be bi-lingual to work at the Fallbrook schools or a medical office. The ballots and directions are written in many languages because new people to our country don’t want or need to learn our language. Home Depot and others print signs in English and Spanish. No need to learn English. I have know may people that came from other countries the legal way and many became citizens. They all know English and are so proud to be American. I agree, that if you were born in this country and express you opinion and the Hispanics don’t like it, your a racist. But they can say what ever they want. Well go home and say it about us when we move to your country
Thanks Sparta for telling me you are one of the 30% who are still for the Bush regime, further proof how effective the brain washing was. By the way, I
I love how some of you gave Fresh and Easy 6 months & it’s still around today.
You are all rediculous.
You forget FALLBROOK started as an AGRICULTURAL TOWN!
This article is about the demand for products that will be bought.
Not about how Fallbrook is like TJ or Little Mexico.
Illegal Aliens? Are they from Mars?
Your family started somewhere. They all came here with a reason.
Mexico is one of the most beautiful places on earth, the problem is that the government is corrupt. Citizens cant always speak their mind, and thanks to the United States and the dependacy that we have on imported products we rely on them and other countries to get what we need.
I don’t know where you all live but living here is nice. I’ve been here since 1964 and have nothing but amazing memories. I am old, and see differently than most of you, but I think it’s important to underatand that that we are all here to live the American Dream.
I agree, we’re not in Mexico and this town has to many hispanic-latino markets
After reading these comments it appears that all of you commenting are racists and close-minded, especially when no one agrees with your comments or the article written.
blame it on the grove owners
I’m so disappointed in how people reject eachother just because we’re different, I happen to be Mexican and very proud of where I came from, my parents taught me to embrace the different cultures in this country and to love this country as much as my own, they were hard working people and always served the community, it did’nt matter to them what color or race, just trust in God and love humanity is what I was taught! It saddens me to think of how much time is wasted in bitter comments about our brothers and sisters in Christ, let’s make a differnce in this world by starting to love eachother and helping eachother the way God wants us to.
God Bless
Martha
Martha. Are you Mexican or American or do you have dual citizenship? If you’re Mexican why are you here then?Or perhaps you’re just confused and should keep your mouth shut until you figure it all out.
Please explain to me, what exactly is "latino foods"?
What is considered Caucasian American foods"? You got me so confussed!?!?!?! I mean, I am 2nd generation American (legal) and I eat lettuse, tomatoe and onions. Does that mean I am caucasian now because McDonalds serve the same vegetables in hamburgers?
What did Fresh and Easy promise you that was going to be caucasian food? The history of Hamburgers and Hot dogs has nothing to do with caucasians! American corn farmers must be caucasians right, but, hold on a minute, corn has a longer history in Mexico than in the U.S. What is caucasian food Tony???
If you don’t understand how business works, you need to just be quiet. Fresh and Easy carries 80% of the same products in all their stores. The other 20% is catered to the majority of the population in the area. That’s how they make money….. because they are a business. "Caucasian foods" might not sell which would be a los to them. They can not afford to cater to each individual’s taste.
Think before you speak. People like you piss me off!
As far as being an upscale grocery store, does that mean that the latino community can’t shop there? What are you trying to say? You want to talk about racism, check yourself first.
If you don’t like latinos, start picking fruits or vegetables yourself.
I am Italian descendant (is that Latino?) and I find a wonderful selection of food at Fresh and Easy. I like their bags of mustard greens for $2 and fresh chard. If the markets in town didn’t "cater" to the Latinos, a lot of my family cooking would never be complete without some of the vegetables that are favored and thus ordered by Latinos. I don’t understand what the remaining population likes to shop for here in Fallbrook, but according to this opinionated article it must be along the lines of Haggis and Cheddar Cheese with English Muffins? Give me a break.
Let’s get a Whole Foods!!!
Good grief! Please proofread before hit the submit button! You look really ignorant when your posts contain so many punctuation, spelling, and grammar errors! It’s embarrassing how many of you haven’t mastered English as your first language.
The people who come here legally and enroll in ESL classes, are a great example to everyone. You realize that education is important- no matter where you live.
I have to start by saying how much I love fallbrook and all of it diverse cultures. It is a perfect example of how America works and how the strong survive and the weak does not. I am a dual citizen, born in Mexico and naturalized American citizen. Two toursmin Iraq, two in Afghanistan, and a MEU, Bachelor’s degree, proud of everything and love everyone’s culture from every place that I have been. Of course the U.S. in my opinion is the best. And if you think its bad here, its A LOT worse every where else! i have enjoyed hearing all the complaining and whining, it has been an interesting read.
One thing that I care about is that the bad guys get caught and get put away for a long time. My vehicle was broken into and it happened twice within 3 years in Fallbrook and in a very nice part of Fallbrook. I cannot say who it was because I have no idea but it could have been anyone. My first thought is that it could have been a Mexican because they are generally lower income and more in "need", but then two seconds later I thought that it could have been a young teenager that lives in the neighborhood and is the spoiled son of a rich neighbor. Then 5 seconds after that, I thought it must be a disgusting liberal (please, no offense to democrats it was just my thought at the moment) that doesn’t work for his tools/gear/stuff and gets free money from the government.
Bottom line, I felt very upset up about the whole thing and luckily the second time, my insurance company covered almost all my losses. We all feel a bit of ,&$@!? towards other people. Life is not fair and yes there are a lot of individuals that get free money from the government (not just undocumented workers) and it all makes me upset. Lots of issues here that the simple topic of the food selection at a grocery store opened up. We all use this article to air out our thoughts and I respect them and understand everyone’s own personal apprehensions. What I need everyone to help me out in is reporting suspicious activity and getting the bad guys off the street (all cultures, colors, and varieties). I don’t care if there are too many blacks, Arabs, etc. as long as it is safe for my kids to grow up in. I absolutely love Fallbrook and plan to stay here forever. My biggest problem are the stabbings and crimes. Let’s join together and make this village a healthy and prosperous home for us all and future generations. Key words, healthy and prosperous. Support your local businesses to ensure this.
dont really care what stores offer what.. Or who shops where.. Its just smart buisness.. Just remember god loves everyone white.. Black.. Brown..
I had to move away from Mexibrook..
The big concern from what I have heard, over the years, is, "are they supposed to be licensed like regular Legal Citizens with Legal businesses"??
Just seems as if American Owned Businesses have to much regulations, taxation, etc.. while those of NON Citizen Businesses, just pop up on a daily basis, without any of the requirements, since they aren’t citizens..
But then again, if you support their businesse in any way, then you support their taking over Fallbrook, while putting Legal Businesses (citizens/ owners) Out of Business.
Example: those who hire Illegal landscape maintenence crews while complaining that our youth aren’t as work responsible as they were years ago.. Yet, you hire Illegals to do the jobs we used to do, as youths, to earn money and learn responsiblity of working hard. So if you hire, then your part of the problem..
Hope you feel good about yourselves and letting down our youths and our country..
All I can say is send all the illegal people back to Mexico and welcome those who came here legally. Our crime statistics would decrease tremendously. Don’t sell homes to those who are going to move in multiple families with dozens of cars. I agree Fallbrook is turning into
another Mexico and it sure isn’t the town that I have grown up in and lived in for over 60 years!
It’s all about assimilating….This is America…NOT Mexico. To get ahead in ANY country you need to know the language. We make it too easy to NOT have too. Everything is printed in 35 languages. My Greek grandparents learned and so did my Italian Grandparents. They started businesses and became modestly successful by working hard NOT GETTING ENTITLEMENTS for 20 years.
Yes, I have seen many changes in Fallbrook over last 40 years, some good, some not so good like the choice of businesses that seem to spring up
Downtown. We need an active Chamber of Commerce or some community group who would decide which businesses would open their doors. It does start to look pretty shabby, how many 99 cent or Dollar stores do we need in such a small town, how about some truly quaint, different speciality stores that would draw visitors and business? Rather than more eyesores in town.
Incidentally, wherever you find a Fresh & Easy Market, the food offerings are all the same, don’t think Fallbrook is different, I enjoy the store as well as Major. Let’s not point fingers, let’s improve our little town, clean it up and do as much business as possible in Fallbrook.
take a look at all the restaurants.. Thank goodness for Denny’S
little MEXICO IT IS.. SHOULD HAVE STOPPED IT WHEN IT STARTED
QUIT BUYING THERE PRODUCTS..
The people working at Denny’s are Hispanic. Sorry I ruined Denny’s too
Mexicans are here to stay so get over it or get out of Fallbrook
Bridget you rock! And you are exactly right. My mom would have hugged you for your courage and candor.
ITS A GOOD THING THIS GUY ISNT A RACIST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How true this opinion is ! We agree that Mr. Baltazar should take a look around at the Caucasian Americans in Fallbrook. I’m sure his company could not support his view on the latino needs. We have stopped shopping at this store as well as several of our friends. To isolate the latino needs is a joke. They have plenty of stores available to them in Fallbrook. Please share your opinions on Mr. Baltazar and his statements with his company at http://www.freshandeasy.com, we did !
Hey, Bridget
Wake up and smell the Caf
Hey it not about Mexicans, Europeans, or Native Americans. It’s about fulfilling a need or service in a given community, and then making money off of it. It is the American dream of capitalism. However, I do wonder how many raciest there are in Fallbrook.
Concern over this issue raised by Bridget is valid.
Jon, you are quick to jump on others for injecting sarcasm in posts (usually when you’re being schooled accordingly), yet your condescending opening remark towards her smacks of moralistic pundits, who deplore the "nativism" of Americans they consider to be less-educated yokels.
Truth is, we are on the frontline of the American Southwest, where entire apartheid communities and enclaves within cities have sprung up whose distinct language, culture and routines are beginning to resemble more the tense divides of the Middle East than the traditional melting pot of multiracial America.
There is a legitimate fear that we are not assimilating millions of aliens from south of the border as fast as they are crossing illegally from Mexico.
Community level questions over integration and assimilation here in Southern California is neither racist nor nativist, nor cynical or illiberal.
But self-righteous critics may well be both.
Every time some brings up an issue about Hispanics they are deemed racist. You Jon and GR are idealist with your heads in the sand. I too have immigrant parents who came to this country legally. I am first generation American. They learned English and assimilated into the population.
Fallbrook has turned into a barrio. It is not good looking prosperous looking little village it once was. The influx of illegals has drained the community of resources and changed the look and fell of it… Fallbrook has been very accommodating and has embraced Latinos but enough is enough. Downtown Fallbrook is full of little Latino directed business. It is not racism to remind people that this village is in the USA not Mexico. Many Caucasian Americans have needs that should be met. Fresh n Easy was supposed to be a bit of upscale grocery store where we could get a Varity of different foods not Latino food. I was a supporter if them in the beginning new I feel they mislead a lot of Fallbrook people. Shame on them for I will no longer shop in the store. To bad for me because I did enjoy what they had.
Sorry, Tony, but I judge more by the tone and body language of the speaker, and I know racism when I see it. Don’t hand me this nice crap about "illegal" aliens not learning English. They at least are bi-lingual and speak English with an accent, just as my Irish grandparents did. Every wave of new immigrants into this country has enriched our culture with new foods, new music and arts. We are all better off because of them.
The fact of the matter is this, the reason people have a problem with the Latino population in Fallbrook is because they aren’t like them. People are scared of cultures they don’t understand. There is plenty of white trash in Fallbrook that has brought the community down — to blame it on a specific race, is not only RACIST, but asinine.
Let the grocer market to whoever he wants. He might be offering higher quality food than the other Hispanic markets! Perhaps even better prices!
Drop the bigotry. The complainers aren’t worried about what matters in a business (customer service, product quality, and reasonable prices), they’re worried about those Mexicans sharing their amazing food with our amazing community.
Hey, Bridget
Wake up and smell the Caf
There is a sore festering. My relatives came on the Mayflower, and in some sense may relate to those coming from Mexico, central America. John Howland came and paid dearly for a new life. Normally, we look at people, individually, personally. Those who are coming, yes, they have a story. They come from pain and loss and deprivation, many. But, in our situation here, why do we have to carry, and I mean apart from the humanitarian concerns most normal people have, the monstrous weight of people breaking the laws of this land in being here? Do not people here, in all walks, have their own struggles? Yes, this is a land of opportunity, but at a cosmic price. True, many
Seriously folks,
If we want to do something meaningful about illegal immigration (which is at the core of this discussion), we have to enforce our labor laws.
There are real elements of racism in the discussion, but leaving that aside for now, I want to address the cause of the influx of Mexican immigrants. American consumers are to blame. We demand artificially low prices for our agricultural products. If growers hired strictly American citizens for picking and tending our crops, the prices would skyrocket, and stores would import more foreign-grown foods. The government could place tariffs on imports, but that causes backlash against American exports, and loss of jobs.
The Bush administration had total control of the Federal Government for over 6 years, and didn
First of all, everyone needs to take a look around and open their eyes. It is very easy to see that the USA is not strictly caucasians. The USA is full of different people with different ethnic backgrounds. So what is wrong with this store striving to meet the needs of the Latinos in Fallbrook? A good majority of this town is Latinos, so why shouldn’t they be allowed to have businesses directed to themselves? Now, I do understand the argument of assimilation, but this town sure makes its hard to do so when they treat the Latinos the way they do. I have lived here almost all of my life and I am still disappointed with a lot of the attitudes and beliefs that are held in this town.
It’s amazing to me how racism only seems to go one way. In order to be a racist, it seems the first and most important requirement is that you be a European white American, well I’m here to enlighten you, the largest part of racism comes from the minority groups, across the board. Reread Mr. Baltizars comments, they are racist and offensive, If need be , so that you can all understand, insert the words Euro whites or Caucasians in place of Latino when reading, then maybe you’ll understand what’s going on here. It’s not about Fresh and Easy wanting to provide goods to the community at large, including some ethnic foods targeting the Latino market, Mr. Baltizars comments are very blatant that he is not interested in the community at large. Until the company does something about this I will not shop there.
Two Quick Points.
If you read the original article, you will find that the slant of trending only to accommodate Latino foods is an exaggeration – Mr. Baltazar is simply saying that they balance their offerings depending on their customer’s preference. That
I have lived in Fallbrook over 40 yrs and the decline is obvious. Yes folks, no longer the neat, clean little village…we are all living in little TJ! Everywhere you look. Mexican influence is everywhere in this town. I agree it is the bario! I am leaving soon, moving to No Cal where we can still shop at stores that do not cater to the latinos!
Dear DS,
Brace yourself for a shock when you get to Northern California. I was born and raised in Silicon Valley (way back when it was all orchards), and just returned from visiting my daughter and parents who still live in the Bay Area.
Immigrants are everywhere – and not just Mexicans, but East Indians, Pakistanis, all kinds of non-white folk. Costco and other major supermarkets carry their foods and they work at the local companies.
Yikes! My niece married a man who was born in India, who she met at San Jose State.
Being a 4th generation native Californian, I guess I should resent all those who came here in the last 150 years.
But, I don
Jon, your first remarks to Bridget were
Substitute "black" or "homosexual" for "Mexican" in these "illegal immigration" arguments, and the bigotry that underlies all of it becomes painfully clear.
Ours is a nation that was built on the sweat and tears of millions of immigrants. Many of our great (or great-great) grandparents simply showed up on our shores and, after some minor formalities, were granted residency and then went right to work. Back then, they also didn’t have to endure layer upon layer (spelled "years and years") of bureaucratic "red tape", not to mention all manner of US Government goon squads, each trying their level best to find any reason, no matter how trivial, to keep everyone but a "specific kind" of people out.
There are plenty of jobs (and plenty of room) in our country for those who aren’t content to simply sit on their asses and let the "nanny state" take care of them. Right now, we have far too many native-born Americans blissfully willing to do the latter rather than the former. And since when has competition from people who truly want to work at jobs that nobody else wants become a dirty word?
Rather than building miles and miles of useless fence to keep "their kind" out, maybe we ought to be making it easier (not harder) for those who truly want "in" to once again lend both their brains and brawn to make our country the economic powerhouse that it once was.
Blaming our problems on immigrants legal and illegal for decades, is nothing more than scapegoating.
I returned to California in the latter part of 1993 after living out of the country for a little over ten years. There was very little work to be had, many were moving to other states to find work. I reluctantly took a job as a maintenance manager for a large apartment complex where I found a sampling of most every race. East Indian, Asian, African, black Americans, Mexican, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Guatemalan etc. I was just a worker doing my job while the drama of their lives went on around me. What a enriching experience it was for me, going into peoples homes on a regular basis, seeing them and their kids at play, fighting, doing house work and homework. To witness this and all the happy and sad times that go with family relationships, not to mention eating their food and being allowed to be a small part of their lives. For a gringo starved for culture this was a real treat, especially because I didn
Supporters of open borders like to flowerly point out we are a nation of immigrants, which is true. But until recently, the newest immigrants were largely legal ones who didn’t just come to America, but also wanted to be part of America
Undermining the quality of life ? Who
After 20 years in this town, we moved 2 years ago to the south. We still have a lot of friends in Fallbrook, but we just didn’t like the direction the town was going. There is more to this issue than the store. I don’t have anything againts the Mexicans, but I don’t want to feel like I live in their country. If they learned English and tried to be part of the community, they might be more accepted, but they stay separate. I also don’t like the fact that many are illigal. Illigal is illigal. We help support them with out tax dollars, which should be going to help our citizens.
Get real Mike, I do not think anyone of us except you have Guatemalean "cabana boys"
No wonder your view is so myopic.
Talk about being narrow-minded (myopic) come on Mr. Beckett, gimme a break here Cabana boys ? No need to be nasty. I look at all sides and with experience, take a look at the big picture, what
Mike, just so you know I love how liberals feel that laxity on illegal immigration shows off their moral superiority.
Espousing this diversity nonsense has been promoted for a generation now, as the highest imaginable ethical value, so I enjoy reading the ambitious competition this thread has started.
Oh to be seen espousing most fervently the reigning civic religion and damning most loudly any heretics who dare to speak up!
As if we should act as you; believing that social construction is all powerful. "We shouldn
Consider yourself schooled.
You begin talking about immigrants Mike W., why did you do that? Do you lack the intelligent discipline to contribute, point for point, on an important issue?
I have heard alot about our managers comments to the paper about Fresh and Easy turning into a mexican market. What rubbish. If carrying refries makes us a mexican market, i guess it must be true. But not only were Pablo Baltazars comments printed out of context but are patently untrue. Our market is designed mirror image to every other grocery store Fresh and Easy runs and we have no power to change their format even if we wanted to. Our store is clean and friendly and we cater to all of Fallbrook. You may be white, brown or black and all are welcome. I don’t want to be limited by the color of my skin which market i am allowed to shop in. I happen to be a whitey- and i am treated very friendly at El Tigre. Less friendly at Major Market. Fallbrook business owners complain about Fallbrookians not shopping Fallbrook, this article embodies all of my complaints-we finally get an awesome business in town and our local paper slams us instead of supporting a local business that is employing local residents. They treat us fairly- i worked at FUHS for fifteen years with zero respect or appreciation. Thankfully most of Fallbrook is willing to give us a chance and come see us on their own terms instead of relying on vicious gossip. If you havn’t shopped in our store, kindly come in and see for yourself. There are alot of business’ in Fallbrook going out of business and there is not many local employment opprotunities-so please give us a fair chance-otherwise I will be stuck driving to Vista to Stater Brothers to shop as I did before our store opened.
Sandra Geyer 47 year resident and employee of Fresh and Easy.
I haven’t been in to Fresh and Easy yet but I plan to soon as I’ve heard good things.
I don’t have a problem with Mexicans, personally, but I do have a problem with the upper class using them to cut their lawns, clean their houses, etc., while whining about ‘all the Mexicans here.’ Hey, if you don’t like it, don’t hire them.
I’m a gringo who loves Mexican food, so viva Latinos in Fallbrook! At the end of the day, we are all people, creations of God Almighty. We come into this world with nothing and will leave the same way; ACCEPT, the legacy we leave behind of which we will be accountable.
Christ’s message of love, grace and salvation was meant for all; gringos and Latinos alike.
The free marketplace will ultimately find itself out. Fresh’n Easy must determine how to be most profitable by how much business comes through the door. If you don’t like its offering, shop somewhere else (Majors and Albertsons will surely be thankful for your patronage). Its management will either be successful with its current "latino focused" strategy, or it will change or go out of business.
Isn’t it great we have the freedom to make choices. But let’s choose without being offensive to our Fallbrook neighbors.
I am glad to here of individual boycotts of Fresh and Easy. That is American!! Keep it up and maybe we will get an American store in here someday like a Trader Joes. Plus Major Market carries produce from some local growers- now that is American. You always have to do what is right and good for this country no matter if it inconveniences you or not. BUY AMERICAN!!
Racism is not an issue here and everyone likes to jump to that word to try to solve and label true issues that are causing our Free Country to fall. It is not about being Latino or Caucasion, it is about being an American. I know plenty of Latinos that stay true to their heritage at the same time as contributing to American society. One or two Latino Stores should be fine but you don’t see a strore labeled Caucasion Store because then now we would dig into that word "Racism". I agree that if a town is not what it once was then something needs to be done.
We need markets like these, Us hispanics need our foods to stay healthy and work in the fields. If you dont want to shop there then dont. Go to the american store Albertsons which happens to be owned by a hispanic by the name of Abert Sonsico.
Well, I tell ya I shop at every market here in town at one time or another. I don’t care if it’s for a certain group of people, I’m not a groupie. But for my money and taste I do all of my food shopping at Fresh and Easy. Great prices, their store brands are so very yummy, no perservities or additives. I’ve lost 20 lbs from eating food I buy at Fresh and Easy. I feel great. Anyway, you all figure out what you want for dinner and go to the market that has what you want. No Worries
Caucasion people in congress and other places of government wanted cheap labor, they did not want to pay black people, so they brought in a different group, who are Multiplying faster than any other race. They have been taking jobs from Black people for years and no one cared; but I bet you do now…they are bankrupting the system…it’s not about the store…it’s not about the small jobs huh? It’s a America you no longer reconize it that bothers you. Well don’t just sit there and type do something. If you don’t it will be to late, they would rather over burden America than fight in their own country for their rights. As Americans we should all feel really stupid.
My self, and my family, came to this country over 45 years ago. We were able to live here because of a sponsor. I worked very hard to learn a new language. It took a lvery very long time for me to speak and write english. I take pride in being an American citizen. I also served in the armed forces (US Army) and was a recruiter for several years. I have lived the "American Dream." My self, and my family, left Mexico for a better life here in the states. I do not regret leaving. I know how hard it is to learn a new language but I have succeeded and am proud of that, just like I am proud of my heritage. Let’s all get along.
To the Hispanic that comes here legally, learns our language, and contributes positively to society:
Good for you, buddy. You’re one in a million. Literally.
I used to be able to walk around Fallbrook with my friends, and not fear about being mugged, robbed, or raped. Now, I can’t take a nice walk from my house to the liquor store down the street, without being catcalled and followed and yelled at by groups of Mexicans. I’ve been robbed, my friends have been mugged by the Mexican gangs in town…it’s disgusting and highly inappropriate, not to mention the angst it installs in us ‘gringos’ around town.
If you’re Mexican, came here LEGALLY, LEARNED OUR LANGUAGE, and are currently working to be a PRODUCTIVE AMERICAN, then good for you.
If you’re Hispanic, and just sitting here typing about how us whites don’t appreciate diversity..well, look what your fellow Hispanics are doing to our town. Drugs and gang violence are way up, pollution, litter, and the general defication of our town is apparent. It’s no wonder you all are getting so much heat from the white population.
Meanwhile, you can be proud of your heritage, and not let it interfere with how you treat memebers of our town..or our town itself. There are way more mexican-owned markets and stores in Fallbrook than there are businesses owned by whites. So quit complaining about how we don’t ‘accept or understand’ those who are of Hispanic heritage. I agree with "Fallbrook resi"….BUY AMERICAN.
Yo soy nativa de Fallbrook, y mis antepasados tambien. Que paso con ustedes?
Your translation: I was born in Fallbrook and my ancestors also. What about you? We have always had Latino residents in Southern California, and the first few years of the California Legislature were conducted bilingually. And yes, we do have racists in Fallbrook, and hopefully they will all move to Temecula where Tom Metzger now resides.
Stores offer for sale items that the general public will purchase. What European items are lacking? Caffe lattes are French, the danish is Danish, "sandwich" is an international word appearing in all cultures, Salad Nicoise is on a local menu…but maybe Bridget doesn’t get out much….additionally we have symphony selections from all over the world performed by groups from Ireland, England, Spain, and many other countries.
Or was Bridget’s comment merely indicating that she is truly uncomfortable with anything other than hamburgers?
Elizabeth, Tom metzger lives in Indianna,(he got fed up with the crime rate in Fallbrook!) the WAR movement headquarters are all over this country but resist dot com is based out of Temecula now.Going back on some of these rediculous comments,Mike W, hiring anyone these days and paying minimum wage is modern day indentured servitude,in California ,ten bucks an hour is indentured servitude.For all the whiney liberals ,the government won’t solve your problems just smoke your greens and continue to bury your heads in the sand,and think of America as a "wonderful" melting pot.To all the white-bread kool-aid conservatives, Bush and his croanies got the Immigration problem to where it is today.I’ve known hundreds of immigrants (personally and professionallylegal and illegal)and have approached this topic before.But the one main reason that I have found as to why people come to this country is the same for all of them(though a very few were political refugees here to escape persecution of some form ) is simply that America is EASY to live in, EASY to indulge your vices,EASY to get help,EASY to get work,heck, you name it and its just easier here. Ever tried to buy alchohol or cigs on a sunday in another country?Ever tried calling 911 in Peru?Once the money runs out this won’t be the wonderful country that Americans want to believe it is.
I feel threatened all the time by all the Mexicans in Fallbrook. Oh wait no I don’t, I’m not one of those wimpy white people who make up 70+% of the American population and yet still claim that it’s all the minorities bringing us down. You whiny whites living in a state named after a Mexican goddess are losers.
It is so sad to see how many people in my hometown are racist. Call it what you want but that’s what it is. I mean who the heck cares who the majority is? If you don’t like it MOVE. At one point we were all imigrants, unless you are Native American. It is clearly possible for people from different ethnicities to get along. My mom is mexican & my dad is white. Oh yeah and what county do we live in? San Diego, sounds spanish doesn’t it? Just like Coranado, Vista, Rancho Bernardo, Escondido, spanish latin influence is all around you & has been for a long time. Open your eyes people.
Its called respect, it seem that Hispanics lack it. They are always ready to fight back without reason. Racist?? call it what you want, it all comes down to respect. There are good Hispanics and theres bad Hispanics, And Illegal means it not right.
Comprende!!!!
Every time some brings up an issue about Hispanics they are deemed racist. And it is so sad, so please stop being racist it dosnt matter what color or raze you are we all are brothers and sisters from the same father (GOD)!!
I have to say I’m not sure what Mr. Baltazar meant, but I don
Thank you, Tony!!!
Baker, you are full of steaming CRAP. They need to make you help build the WALL.
Starving, and I do mean starving children in Cambodia speak far more English than la Senora o el Senor do here.
When was the last time you saw a Japanese person or Italian person using a seven year old at the ready, to translate everything – even legal documents?!
Baker, let’s you and I fly over to any town in any other country -hoping you know their mother tongue at least at a rudimentary level before you go, and take a stab at using your English and only your English to get a job, enroll your kids in school, ask where the free breakfast & lunch forms are to fill out, who to see about Section 8 housing, where the free cheese and milk can be had, get your driver’s license exam in English, shop at a store speaking only English to the cashier, then buy several money orders (advertised on the wall in English!) for our whitie friends back home, drive past two schools on our way home to our subsidized apartment, and expect one side of each school marquee to be in English. OK? Have I made my punto claro perfeto? No?
Do you know what happens to whitie from the US, if we move from here, to say, France or Germany, Norway or Spain?
First off, you had better be self sufficient. No welfare, no free breakfast and lunch for our 6.4 children on our horizon to the inth generation, you must show proof you won’t be a financial burden on their economy, which is already under strain from helping their poorer neighboring countries.
Secondly, you are going to be treated as the town pariah if you don’t start using THEIR mother tongue, and in a hurry. Are they "racist"?
Were the school-skipping punks racist when they marched on Fallbrook, waving their Viva la Raza and Mexico flags?
I call their behaviour treasonous, and at the end of their march they should have been met with several handy buses, with enough fuel for a 60 mile trip.
Am I racist?
a number quarenta quatro~
Please, tell me exactly which race Mexicans are?
Have you been to Spain any time lately? Northern Italy? Northern France?
Do you know that Spaniards are "white"?
Do you know where the black hair and brown eyes come from, in the Mexican ‘race’?
ANYway, it isn’t about color. It is about accountability. If I commit a crime, I am easily apprehend-able. If I were a citizen of Michuocan or Oaxaca, I would not be.
Sabe?
Oh Bridget!!! I feel so much petty for you. Do you not have anything better to do than to cry over a store not stocking your favorite item.
You are the mere example of a close-minded citizen. To waste people’s time with your lame story!!!!!
Vote for Trump!!!!!
it’s interesting Latinos/Hispanics and Native Americans were on these lands for thousand and hundreds of years before the Mexican American Civil War 1898-1899 it looks like people just continue calling this home. Yes we are the majority don’t be shocked just integrate it brings reality home, this is a multi-colored world, adjust it will make life easier!