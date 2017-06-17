Local merchants can save us money

Today, I was reminded once again what a Fallbrook jewel Joe’s Hardware is! So many times, the expert folks there have found us just the right part or product for our needs; and given us the best advice.

This time, my pump sprayer broke, and if I’d gone to a big box store, I would’ve ended up buying a new one for $125. But the Joe’s employee found just the right bolt to fix mine.

But I bought the wrong length, and when I went back, he remembered me, which bolt I’d bought and went right to the bin to get me the correct one. My cost: $1.70! Now that’s the value of local merchants!

Dennis Meredith