Should marijuana replace avocados?

In the wake of Proposition 64 passing in California, it may be wise for Fallbrook to embrace its history with marijuana. As avocados become more difficult to grow with drought, cannabis has continued to spring up easily.
It might be very beneficial for the economy and culture of Fallbrook to embrace its roots as the once underground
marijuana capital. What are your thoughts on this?
Jacob Herman
Temecula
NO!
Oh hell no! Marijuana is still a federally illegal and is an intoxicant.
If growing it is legal, profit will determine the crop. That is how I feel. My crystal ball doesn’t create fear out of speculation.
For all those immediately shutting down the idea of maybe creating an new more profitable job market, shame on you! Not only would this help the economy by creating more jobs, but medically this could be the beginning of something new… “Fallbrook CBD capital of the world” has a nice ring don’t it. Imagine the thousands of smiling of patients big and small, old or young happy and glad to be getting their medicine the they so desperately need that gives them hope and a second chance at life, being thankful for there being a place in the world with an open mind that looks pass this plant as a drug and truly see it for what it is. A plant, a herb with and medicinal and truly magical/miraculous properties. It doesn’t stop there either the plant can be used for a lot more, hemp to make paper goods and other fabric/fiberous material. The possibilities are endless. But the only thing that would hold this town back is a closed mind, step out of the darkness and accept enlightenment and let’s bring friendly to our “friendly village”